Waunakee school board members approved a first draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget this week, acknowledging that state aid may be less favorable to K-12 schools than Gov. Tony Evers initially proposed.
WCSD Executive Director of Operations Steve Summers presented an initial draft of the budget at a May 10 school-board meeting, requesting approval so that administrators could proceed with financial planning for the 2021-22 school year. Summers noted that the district’s revenue-limit authority had yet to be determined by state officials, as was the amount of state aid it would receive.
“At this point in time, even though it’s May, we do not know the resources that will be available to us as a school district at the start of our fiscal year which is July 1,” Summers said.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers released in February his 2021-23 biennial budget proposal, which included a revenue-limit increase of $200 per pupil and special-education reimbursements of 45% for the 2022 fiscal year. If adopted by the state legislature, the bill would result in an approximate $2 million revenue increase for the Waunakee school district in the year ahead.
Waunakee school officials agreed that the governor’s version of the budget is unlikely to find support from the state’s Republican-led Joint Finance Committee, however, which for the past week has been deliberating the amount of K-12 funding that should be included in the budget.
Members of the district’s budget committee recommended that administrators plan on a more conservative allocation of state aid, such as that requested by Wisconsin DPI late last year.
The department proposed a revenue-limit increase of $150 per pupil in the 2021-22 school year, and a special-education reimbursement rate of 35 percent. The proposal would result in an approximate $1 million revenue increase for the Waunakee school district in the upcoming year.
Administration followed the committee’s recommendation, using DPI numbers to draft the district budget rather than those included in the governor’s proposal. Summers said planning based on conservative estimates has its advantages, as the approval of additional revenues would allow the district to fund more budget requests as the planning process ensued.
“We are currently planning on fewer resources being available to us than what the governor has requested through his budget document,” Summers said. “That puts us in a position that, if revenues are increased at a later point in time, that’ll just result in additional resources for the district.”
The first draft of the district’s 2021-22 budget has projected a tax levy of $34,712,087. If adopted, it would equate to an increase of 0.2 percent over the previous fiscal year.
The tax base has increased by a larger margin of three percent, however, to $3.28 billion.
As a result, the 2021-22 school tax rate is expected to decrease by 2.8 percent. Last year’s school tax rate was $10.89, making the projected 2021-22 tax rate $10.59. The school tax on a $360,000 home with a 0% change in assessment would therefore decrease from $3,920 to $3,812.
The first draft of the 2021-22 budget has listed the district’s net total expenditures at $70,845,599. It would equate to a 2.13 percent decrease from previous year spending.
Salary and benefits would make up the largest expense at $37,346,158.
Salaries are expected to increase by 3.06 percent, with no change in benefit costs to the district. Employees will see no increase in their health- or dental-insurance rates in 2021-22, either, due to an agreement that the district has with its providers.
Capital maintenance projects for the 2021-22 school year would be funded out of Fund 41, the district’s capital-expansion fund. The total cost of those projects is estimated at $525,000.
District-wide improvements have been estimated at $176,000; Bethel Circle improvements at $105,000; Waunakee Middle School improvements at $89,125; Arboretum Elementary School improvements at $67,200; Prairie Elementary School improvements at $37,000; Waunakee Aquatic Center improvements at $30,000; Waunakee High School improvements at $16,500; and Warrior Football Stadium improvements at $4,175.
The first draft has included a staffing increase of 0.315 FTE; however, additional positions were approved at the May 10 school-board meeting and will be included in a second draft of the budget.
Staffing all of those positions would cost the district an additional $562,000.
Other budget requests not included in the first draft but approved at last week’s meeting include a district branding process and the purchase of music equipment. Those requests total $110,000. Summers said remaining budget requests have been placed on hold at this time.
The first draft of the 2021-22 budget, in its entirety, can be found on the district’s “Board Book” at https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Agenda/1924?meeting=466677.
State aid estimates should be released July 1, in accordance with state law.