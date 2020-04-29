The world got back to normal a little bit last Friday, at least for golf lovers. Gov. Tony Evers made updates to his Safer-at-Home order and allowed golf courses to open.
The Meadows of Sixmile Creek in Waunakee was one of the courses that opened for play on Friday.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer people an alternate activity to what has been available for the last month,” Meadows of Sixmile Creek Director of Operations Scott Kesling said.
With the late start to the golfing season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek was able to get the course ready and it was in excellent condition for Friday’s opening.
“Over the past month, we have been working with the grounds crew to make sure the course was ready for whatever day we were allowed to open,” Kesling said. “We also took the time to do cart maintenance and as much cart path maintenance that the weather allowed.”
The Meadows of Sixmile Creek is keeping its normal hours of operations, with tee times from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But, they are spacing out the tee times to avoid the congregating of groups.
Adam Tolliver of Madison was one of the golfers who took advantage of the course opening on Friday.
“It was a 10 out of 10 being able to be on the course,” Tolliver said. “I wanted to be out here on the first day. The weather was great and the course played fine. I felt safe.”
In order to open up, Evers set up guidelines for courses.
“We have followed all the guidelines set forth by the governor to avoid contact points,” Kesling said. “We are doing our best through emails and signage to remind people the importance of social distancing.”
Due to the guidelines, courses have had to make a few adjustments. There no holes on the greens, instead golfers must get close to the pin. Only those with disabilities are allowed to use golf carts.
The Meadows of Sixmile Creek is using a limited workforce at this time.
“Until we have a full grasp of the measures necessary to keep our staff safe, we are will be working with a skeleton crew,” Kesling said. “We are currently limiting the employees to management who are aware of the risks of operating within the current restrictions.”
The Meadows is offering a limited food and beverage menu, and non-employees are only allowed into the clubhouse to use the restroom.
Kesling and the Meadows staff received a small amount of calls about usage of the course over the last month, but that ramped up when Evers announced that courses could open.
“We only had inquiries about people wanting to walk the course or fish, which unfortunately we could not allow.” Kesling said. “Within a minute or two from the announcement, we started receiving phone calls for tee times.”
Tolliver plans on getting more rounds in after enjoying his time on the course on Friday.
“Every chance I get, I plan on getting out,” Tolliver said.
To set up a tee time at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek visit golfsixmilecreek.com or call (608) 849-9000.
