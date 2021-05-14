The Waunakee boys tennis team got its season off to a quick start with a 7-0 shutout of host Sauk Prairie last Friday.
The Warriors won all seven matches in straight sets.
Tyler Nelson kicked things for Waunakee at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Ayden Wildman.
The Warriors’ No. 2 singles player Caden Collins also registered a shutout. He blanked Adam Baier 6-0, 6-0.
Levi Christian knocked off Daniel Johnson 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Hayden Liu had the final singles win for Waunakee at the No. 4 spot. He took care of Clayton Dahlby 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Waunakee’s Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher defeated Jordan Chao and Zach Guentherman 6-1, 7-5.
The Warriors’ No. 2 duo of Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor netted a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Carson Brinkmeier and Jade Hilden.
Waunakee’s No. 3 tandem of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Brody Wolfe and Dennis Brickl.
The Warriors will be at home on May 13. They will host Beaver Dam at 4:15 p.m.
Waunakee will host a quadrangular at 9 a.m. this Saturday.