The Waunakee boys tennis team got its season off to a quick start with a 7-0 shutout of host Sauk Prairie last Friday.

The Warriors won all seven matches in straight sets.

Tyler Nelson kicked things for Waunakee at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Ayden Wildman.

The Warriors’ No. 2 singles player Caden Collins also registered a shutout. He blanked Adam Baier 6-0, 6-0.

Levi Christian knocked off Daniel Johnson 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.

Hayden Liu had the final singles win for Waunakee at the No. 4 spot. He took care of Clayton Dahlby 6-1, 6-0.

At No. 1 doubles, Waunakee’s Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher defeated Jordan Chao and Zach Guentherman 6-1, 7-5.

The Warriors’ No. 2 duo of Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor netted a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Carson Brinkmeier and Jade Hilden.

Waunakee’s No. 3 tandem of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Brody Wolfe and Dennis Brickl.

The Warriors will be at home on May 13. They will host Beaver Dam at 4:15 p.m.

Waunakee will host a quadrangular at 9 a.m. this Saturday.

