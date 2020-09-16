Cold and rainy weather was not enough to cool off the Waunakee boys and girls cross country teams on Sept. 10. Both Warriors squads ran to victories against visiting Baraboo at Ripp Park.
The Lady Warrior put on a dominating performance in an 18-45 victory over the Thunderbirds.
The Waunakee boys also came away with a double-digit win. The Warriors knocked off Baraboo 23-34.
The Lady Warriors’ impressive effort included claiming nine of the top 10 spots.
Waunakee’s Kelsey King (21:55.4) and Anna Vanderhoef (21:57.4) claimed the top two spots in the girls race.
The top 10 also included the Warriors’ Jordyn Jarvi (fourth, 22:44.2), Lila Branchaw (fifth, 22:53.1), Malia Niles (sixth, 22:56.7), Carla Schwitters (seventh, 23:10.4), Brinley Everson (eighth, 23:38.8), Charlise Smith (ninth, 23:46.4) and Faith Ellickson (10th, 24:02.8). Jarvi, Branchaw and Niles all factored into the team score.
Also representing the Lady Warriors were McKenna Hughey (11th, 24:20.2), Valerie Cisewski (14th, 24:58.4), Kyla Schmitt (16th, 25:16.1), Maecie Roghan (17th, 25:29.0), Georiga Rae Samuelson (19th, 25:47.7), Lauren Meudt (21st, 26:14.7), Polina Zvereva-Dedele (22nd, 26:39.4), Anna Englebert (23rd, 26:56.8), Lucy Doll (24th, 27:24.6), Cecilia Lemery (25th, 28:04.2), RaeAnn Meinholz (26th, 28:40.0), Robyn Ryan (28th, 28:48.2), Madelyn McGuire (29th, 28:54.3), Gabrielle McFadden (31st, 29:20.5) and Bailey Grau (32nd, 29:29.2).
Haylie Weyh (22:42.2) was the only Thunderbird to finish in the top 10. She crossed the finish line in third place.
Natasha Hess (12th, 24:35.3), Julia School (13th, 24:40.9), Ana Exterovich (15th, 25:11.0) and Venna Krayer (18th, 25:42.0) rounded out the team score for Baraboo.
Andrew Regnier led the charge for the Waunakee boys. He led all runners with his time of 19:19.9.
The Warriors secured the team win after Baylor Smith (19:42.4), Alexander Korth (19:48.5), Todd Niles (19:49.3) and Paul Busse (19:53.5) finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Carter Blackburn (20:17.4) was the final Warrior to finish in the top 10. He came in ninth.
Also running well for the Waunakee boys were Kyle Davis (13th, 21:14.5), Benjamin Korth (14th, 21:48.4), Nathaniel Bound (15th, 21:55.0), Aaron Hebblewhite (16th, 2:32.4), Joshua Groene (17th, 22:53.6), Isaac Fliearman (18th, 22:55.6), Jack Kashuk (22nd, 23:28.3), Luke Chambers (23rd, 23:34.3), Jonathan Kluck (24th, 23:34.4), Braden Miller (25th, 23:49.3), Ian Schroeder (26th, 23:56.5), Isak Drangstveit (27th, 24:10.8), Colin Dixon (28th, 24:13.6), Aaron Greiber (29th, 24:14.5), Gavin Cisweski (30th, 24:22.0), Samuel Busse (34th, 25:12.2), Cole Krudop (36th, 26:05.6), Nathan Tuschi (37th, 26:50.1), Avner Fuhrman (38th, 27:19.4), Levi Christian (39th, 28:38.0), Paul Burczyk (40th, 30:19.6) and Jack Lutz (41st, 30:45.3).
The Thunderbirds had Cortney Dunnet (19:27.0) and Daniel Yesipovich (19:38.4) finish second and third, respectively. Conner Kleist (eighth, 20:10.8), Ethan Grunewald (10th, 20:31.3) and Evan Exo (11th, 20:34.9) closed out their scoring.
Waunakee will host Edgewood at 2 p.m. at Lake Farm County Park on Sept. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.