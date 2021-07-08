ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 14, 1921
A heavy hail storm hit some areas last Thursday noon. On the Louis Miller farm, all the window lights on the west side were broken.
The Waunakee baseball team defeated Sun Prairie Sunday by a score of 6-4. It was the largest crowd of the season.
Monday was the hottest day of the year when the mercury reached 95 degrees at noon.
M.V. Schmitz and crew raised a 36- by 84-foot barn for Peter Kessenich the fore part of the week.
J.H. Koltes was reelected treasurer and C.J. Schmidt clerk at the graded school meeting held Monday night.
Oscar Wilke’s Chevrolet caught fire Monday night near the Ed Watzke farm and was completely destroyed.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 15, 1926
Miss Loretta Barman was united in marriage to Harry L. Gest at Holy Redeemer Church at Madison Tuesday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Rathbun announce the birth of a son here on Tuesday, July 1.
The Ella Wheeler Wilcox School building was completely destroyed by fire, including all of the equipment. Cause of the fire is unknown.
William Simon Sr., 84, Springfield Corners, died at his home Friday, July 2.
Mr. and Mrs. John Kurt, Town of Dane, announce the birth of a 2 ½ pound son on Tuesday, July 13.
August Popplebum, 84, Dane, died Friday at the home of his daughter, Mrs. Math Esser.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 11, 1946
Ray L. Cooper, 60, fieldman at the Waunakee Canning Co., died suddenly early Wednesday morning.
Miss Rosetta Ziegler and Gerald E. Endres were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Saturday, June 29.
Mr. and Mrs. J. Adler are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, July 2.
Barbian’s Tavern is holding a formal opening in their new building on Main Street Friday night, July 12.
Roland E. LaCrosse reenlisted in the Air Corps for a three-year period. Sgt. LaCrosse has over five years previous experience to his credit.
A birthday party in honor of Don Kessenich was held at his home on Wednesday, July 3.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 12, 1951
St. Mary of the Lake Church was destroyed by fire early Sunday when the steeple was struck by lightning.
Alfred Greiber, 55, of Roxbury, was killed in an auto accident Monday night about 1 ½ miles west of Waunakee.
Miss Catherine Wagner and Corp. Bernard Kuehn were united in marriage at St. Bernard’s Church, Middleton, on June 30.
Mrs. Frieda Hilgendorf, 75, resident of Dane for many years, died at a Madison hospital on July 2.
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated Cross Plains there July 4 by a score of 12-4.
Miss Henrietta Buechner and Leander Grosse were united in marriage in St. Martin’s Catholic Church on July 14.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
July 6, 1961
Nuptial vows were exchanged June 17 at 11 a.m. by Miss Barbara Jeanne Schwenn and John Phillip Scheutz in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee.
John Bong, well-known retired farmer, died at the Sauk-Prairie Memorial Hospital on Wednesday evening following a lingering illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe N. Statz were given a farewell party by their neighbors Friday night, June 30.
Mr. and Mrs. Clar Redders are observing their 22nd wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 11.
Ambrose Valentine Brunner, 90, lifelong Ashton area resident, died Saturday morning at a nursing home after a lingering illness.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 15, 1971
Three people have declared their candidacy for the school board election for the three positions to be considered. They are Laverne Endres, Robert Varebrook and Robert Zeman.
Residents of the Waunakee School District who are 18 years of age or older on or by July 26, 1971, are eligible to vote and hold office as School Board members.
A schedule of events was printed in the paper for the upcoming Centennial Celebration to be held on Aug. 5-8. Some of the events will be the Kiddie Parade, Centennial Grand Ball, Beard Judging and Shaving Contest, Music and lots more.
The Waunakee depot was given a coat of paint to ready it for the Centennial.
The Waunakee baseball field is to be named after Ed Murphy. The Civic Club will erect a plaque.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Adler, Waunakee, announce the birth of a baby girl on Wednesday, July 7.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 16, 1981
Active and past members of the Waunakee Fire Department will have a place in the village’s history on the marker that was recently placed in front of the fire station on Second Street. The monument includes the bell that once toped the old fire station on Main Street.
Allen Rosenthal, 41, moved into the position as administrator of the Waunakee School District on July 1. The position was vacated by Marvin Berg.
Mark Hetzel, a native of Hartford, has been named as head basketball coach at Waunakee High School.
The Spirit of 76 came to life in the threesome of Bill Erickson, Phil Willems and Connie Blau who formed a color guard like that of the 1776 at Sunday’s American Legion Parade.
Mr. and Mrs. Everett Hamre will observe their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 26, with an open house at their home.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
July 18, 1991
Approximately 80 Dane County farmers are in for a tough year. More than a week after high winds and hail ripped through the area, the tally stands at 16,000 acres of crops damaged to varying degrees.
The Waunakee Public Library’s circulation hit a record 7,861. Fore June 24, it was 663 – the highest ever for a single day.
The Waunakee Centennial Board is considering how to contribute more than $50,000 of funds it has raised since the celebration 10 years ago. Some ideas include: donations toward a new park shelter; trees and shrubs for the park; an ice rink; music for the community band; and funds for Waunakee’s 125th celebration.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Amy Moesch, the first female president of the Waunakee Jaycees.
Jerome and Jill Gilles of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter born Sunday, July 14, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Waunakee Fire Department recently added a 1991 Peterbilt pumper to its fleet of fire-fighting vehicles. The truck, with its 250-horsepower engine and automatic transmission, pumps 1,750 gallons of water per minute. The cost was $196,000.
Donna Moran received a silver medal at the recent Badger State Games while bowling in the Seniors Division A.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 12, 2001
The Great Circus Train came through Waunakee Saturday and many residents turned out to view the historic wagons.
The new owners of Waunakee’s Sentry Foods may have found a way to expand their store that would require no zoning change.
Less than a month after Karyle Gile’s husband, Pat, died last June, she has found herself ready to step into his seat on the Waunakee Village Board. The board appointed her to fill the vacancy July 2.
Two Waunakee 12-year-olds, Brandon Ingalls and Caity Kuehn, traveled to Australia as part of the Student Ambassador Program.
Westport Town Board members voted in favor of rezoning about 130 acres near the Yahara River for conservancy purposes.
Dane County’s recently approved map of county board supervisory districts keeps the Village of Waunakee and most of the Town of Westport together in one district. But it also eliminates a supervisor seat for the Waunakee area.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Christin Bemis, Waunakee’s Hi Neighbor representative.
Robert and Sheri Legatzke of Waunakee are the parents of a daughter, Jennifer Lee.
Waunakee’s Home Talent Team took a tough loss to Middleton Sunday following a week of two wins.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 14, 2011
The Waunakee School Board Monday showed interest in a community-centric focus when it comes to planning for the district’s long-term facility needs.
A jury Friday acquitted one of the men accused of causing the death of a Waunakee student at UW-Stout last September. Jared Britton, 23, was found not guilty of charges of being party to a felony murder and party to a felony battery in St. Croix County Court.
Though many are unaware, a growing number of individuals in Waunakee are looking to learn English so they can accomplish simple tasks like getting their driver’s license or reading notes from their children’s teachers.
Members of Waunakee’s Economic Development Committee (EDC) Monday explored possible ways to prod forward a development project at the Main and Madison street site, which has sat empty for several years.
An oak tree that stands at Hwy. I in the Town of Vienna recently died, and the property owner is questioning what killed it.
Prompted by the mishandling of a call from homicide victim Brittany Zimmerman, Dane County officials recently announce the county is implementing a new high-tech computer system to enhance communications between 911 dispatchers and emergency safety responders.
For years Dane County municipalities have long fought with how growth within the county’s boundaries should be handled. Some municipalities hold an eco-friendly view of expansion, keeping the lakes and watershed in the forefront of decisions. Other communities remain steadfast on maintaining agriculture and a rural way of life.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Arvo Mather, an avid fisherman and flooring specialist.
Waunakee-area residents Mary Fisher, Dianne Larson and Lisa Binkley will teach at the upcoming Quilt Expo in Madison.
The Dane County Salvation Army will be holding its Christmas in July Red Kettle Campaign through Saturday, July 16. The campaign, now in its eighth year, was started in Dane County by former Salvation Army Dane County Coordinator Major Paul Moore in 2004.
A Waunakee student was among several to receive recognition at the Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference. Greg Piquette from Waunakee and a student at Madison Are Tech College was awarded a Skill Point Certificate in Extemporaneous Speaking.
The former Miss Wisconsin USA accused of identity theft made a brief appearance in court July 8, according to a report by WKOW Channel 27 TV. Shaletta Porterfield, 26, of Madison, had been scheduled to enter a plea last week but her attorney asked the judge for more time, WKOW reported.