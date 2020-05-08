NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 7, 1925
The Waunakee baseball team defeated the French Battery team Sunday by a score of 3-1. Ray Hohlstein pitched a four hitter.
The Men’s Club will sponsor a big dance and feed at the Canning Co. warehouse in the near future.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 9, 1935
John Ambrose Koltes, 72, of Dane, died at his home Sunday after an illness of several weeks.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Meyer were surprised Monday evening on the occasion of their 25th wedding anniversary.
Miss Grace Brabender and Math Ripp were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, Tuesday morning.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
May 9, 1940
The senior class will present their class play, “Big Brother,” on Wednesday and Thursday, May 15 and 16.
The high school music group made a very good showing at the musical festival at Columbus last Friday and Saturday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 10, 1945
Martin Kennedy, well-known here, died suddenly while at work Wednesday, May 2.
Mrs. Sylvester Kuehn, 26, died Tuesday last week in an Eau Claire hospital from a heart attack.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 11, 1950
A high wind storm, with gusts up to 84 miles per hour, forced postponement of the Junior Prom due to power failure.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
May 5, 1960
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ziegler returned from a honeymoon to Niagra Falls and are now making their new home on Main Street, Waunakee.
John Howard and Sherry Hanson were named Badger Boy and Badger Girl of Waunakee for 1960.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 7, 1970
Rollermatic Welding Corporation, Waunakee, will hold an open house this Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the firm’s new facility in Waunakee Industrial Park.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 8, 1980
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kirch, Waunakee, are welcoming a son to their family on May 3.
Alma Birrenkott was named Homemaker of the Year.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 10, 1990
Repairs on five miles of Hwy. 19 from Waunakee to I-90/94 were scheduled to being May 7.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 27, 2000
What sent the Waunakee school district’s three referendum questions to defeat last month?
TEN YEARS AGO
May 6, 2010
The Forever Fund, Waunakee Public Library’s new endowment fund, received good news recently from the Madison Community Foundation (MCF). The MCF extended the deadline whereby they will add an additional dollar for every $2 donation received through May 31, 2010, up to $50,000.
A resolution stating the Dane County Board’s “endorsement of the findings” of the North Mendota Parkway Oversight Committee is on the agenda for the board’s May 6 meeting. The resolution introduced by former county board supervisor Mark Opitz reaffirms the county board’s support of the North E-Way and urges municipalities to officially map the corridor. It also requests that the Department of Transportation (DOT) assist with design and finding a location for the west corridor so a route is chosen that minimizes agricultural, wetland and residential impacts.
