Saturday, Feb. 13 was a day of chills and thrills for the Waunakee co-op women’s and men’s snowboard teams. Temperatures were well below zero, but that did not slow the racers down.
The slopes at Mt. La Crosse became Waunakee’s playground. The day kicked off with the boardercross race full of banks and big rollers. Junior Calia Hinckley (fourth place) and senior AJ Beery (10th) had the Waunakee’s best showings.
Next up was giant slalom on a course with a sharp drop into the headwall. Hinckley (14th) and Beery (sixth) again placed highest.
The final race, slalom, proved to be tricky, due to the steepness and quick turns at the top. Beery had a very clean run with no mistakes and finished in second place. Freshman Zachary King (23rd) had a top-25 result and senior Calvin Spoden ended with a career-best 27th-place finish in the slalom race.
Bringing home hardware for the Warriors was Beery, who was third overall and second in slalom. Beery also made the All-State team.
Next year, Waunakee hopes to continue their successes led by juniors Hinckley and Carson Roepke, and up-and-coming freshmen Z King, Charlie King, and Greg Nicholson. They will look to build on the solid foundation they have created.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.