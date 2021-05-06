ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
May 5, 1921
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Maly celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The Waunakee baseball team blanked Middleton on Sunday by a score of 11-0.
Glen Deans has purchased the interest of George Deans in the ice cream parlor and is now sole owner.
Mrs. John Slinde, 58, died at her home in the Town of Westport Tuesday night.
Miss Carrie Billig and John Brausen were united in marriage in St. Bernard’s Church, Madison, on Tuesday.
Art Simpson and Sam Blake have formed a company to be known as the Gripx Manufacturing Co.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 6, 1926
Miss Elizabeth Statz and Hubert Maly were united in marriage at St. Martin’s Church, Martinsville, on Tuesday.
Nels Boyum, former resident of Dane, was killed in an auto accident early Sunday evening.
The Waunakee Graded School took first place in the singing contest held at DeForest Friday evening.
Mrs. R.P. Koltes has resigned as clerk at the Koltes-Michels Store. Miss Lucille Reis has been engaged to take her place.
The high school baseball team went to Lodi and trimmed them 10-6 on Monday.
Robert Watzke shipped a carload of fat cattle to Chicago on Wednesday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
May 2, 1946
Simon Kirchesh, 88, died Friday after an illness of five months at the home of his daughter, Mrs. A.F. Roessler.
There has been a spell without rain now, and lawns and hay fields are growing very slowly due to lack of moisture.
Miss Marie E. Diederich and Joe Kessenich were united in marriage in St. Martin’s Church on Saturday.
Joe Hellebrand has purchased the Wadhams truck and business from Joe Karls of Dane and has already taken possession.
Mr. and Mrs. Roman Adler are rejoicing over the arrival of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, April 24.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
May 3, 1951
Michael F. Simon Jr. was elected president of the Waunakee Civic Club at a meeting Monday evening.
Joseph Krainink, 67, well-known buyer of livestock here, died Monday after a short illness.
Miss Dorothy Meyer and Duane Grahn were united in marriage at the Memorial Evangelical and Reformed Church, Dane, April 7.
A picture of the new proposed St. Mary of the Lake School and hall was published in this issue of the Tribune.
Melvin Saemans and Harold Woodburn were among a group of 70 men who reported for induction into the Armed Forces last week Thursday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 27, 1961
All citizens of Waunakee are urged to wear a memorial poppy on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19. A proclamation issued today by Village President Joseph Hellenbrand sets the day aside as Poppy Day. The wearing of the poppy is an individual tribute to the memory of America’s war dead.
Bill Wilson, a junior at Waunakee High School, has won (for the second consecutive year) a first at the State Forensic Contest held April 15 at the University of Wisconsin. Bill entered the contest with a non-original oration entitled, “Why.”
FIFTY YEARS AGO
May 6, 1971
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund is over its goal of $3,000 by $600.
The temperature was 25 degrees here Monday morning, May 3, setting an all-time record.
Rick Wagner and Jeanne Endres, students at Waunakee, have been named among Wisconsin’s top high school mathematics students after a statewide contest.
FORTY YEARS AGO
May 7, 1981
The Springfield Area Jaycees elected officers for the coming year at the April meeting. They are Vern Acker, Dave Helt, Mark Laufenberg, Dan Acker and Dennis and Dave Ripp. The Springfield chapter of the Jaycees now has 29 members.
Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Barman are proud to announce the birth of a son born April 29 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
May 9, 1991
James Lee Gunnelson, 35, was found guilty on all counts related to a sexual assault, which allegedly occurred while he was working as a police officer for Waunakee.
Waunakee’s recycling program, tentatively scheduled to begin July 1, took another step closer to implementation Monday when the Waunakee Village Board approved a bid from a recycling contractor.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bob Porter, plant manager at Stokely’s canning facility and Waunakee Chamber of Commerce president.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
May 3, 2001
Neil Schmitt of Waunakee will be sworn in as the District Governor of District 27-D1 at the Lion’s Club International Convention.
Since Waunakee High School began random drug tests of students in co-curriculars in the fall, only three students have tested positive.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Laurel Shepel, a retired teacher who continues to be active in kids’ lives.
Brian and Ruth Soper of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of a daughter, Elizabeth Rose, born April 23.
TEN YEARS AGO
May 5, 2011
The Waunakee Scholarship Committee is inching toward its goal of $45,000, thanks to generous donations from Waunakee-area residents and businesses.
Now that more than 215 acres has been acquired and preserved for the Westport Drumlin, a grant will allow the public to access the site and learn about both its natural and human heritage. The Natural Heritage Land Trust of Madison has received a grant from the Madison Community Foundation to make it easier for visitors to explore the endangered native prairie and oak savanna.
A program to provide books for first responders to give to children has expanded, providing books and other donations for more young people. REACH a Child, launched in 2007 by former Waunakee resident Paul Gilbertson, is now providing toiletry items for displaced children and books for children visiting parents in the Dane County Jail.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Trevor Evans, a para-educator and volunteer assistant hockey coach at Waunakee High School.
School choice advocates told a panel of state lawmakers recently that a plan to expand Milwaukee’s private school voucher system would increase competition and benefit students.
Supporters of high-speed rail hope to put the issue back on track months after Governor Scott Walker rejected $810 million in federal funding for it. A study by the Midwest High Speed Rail Association says a system stretching from Detroit to St. Louis up to the Twin Cities could generate $13 billion for the region, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Menu substitutions and different sized portions are just a few of the ways Wisconsin restaurants are trying to cope with rising food prices.
