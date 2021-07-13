The Waunakee boys lacrosse team had a spring to remember after going 16-0 and winning a state title.
The Warriors run to the title was fueled by a talented roster. It didn’t go unnoticed, as several Waunakee players were named All-State and All-American.
Senior midfielder Clayton Cerett and junior defender Brayden Olstad were both named All-American by USA Lacrosse.
Cerett finished the season with 42 goals, 22 assists and 13 ground balls, while Olstad had a goal and 19 ground balls.
Other Wisconsin players earning All-American status this spring included Kettle Moraine’s Nolan Rappis and Noah Dretzke, University School’s Kyler Ringgold, Hudson’s Will McDonald, Mukwonago’s Jacob McGillivray and Stoughton’s Adam Slager.
Rappis won the Bob Scott Award as the Wisconsin Player of the Year.
Cerett and Olstad were also named first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Lacrosse Federation.
Joining Cerett and Olstad on the first team are Rappis, Ringgold, McDonald, Dretzke, Dylan Oas (Sauk Prairie), McGillivray, Nick Ferge (Marquette), Slager and Jace Bauer (Middleton).