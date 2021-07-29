ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
August 18, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team dropped a thriller to Middleton on Sunday by a score of 2-1.
Mrs. Joseph Stebbins celebrated her 90th birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Louis Diericks has moved with his family to the M. Illgin residence in this village.
Miss Dollie Reeve is taking lessons on the violin at the Wisconsin School of Music in Madison.
Mr. and Mrs. John Radermacher, Ashton, announce the birth of a son on Aug. 12.
Little Lucille, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Hogan, now has scarlet fever.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 13, 1936
Miss Catherine Mary Miller and John Kuehn were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here Monday morning.
Sunday evening, during a severe wind and electrical storm, a bolt of lightning struck the roof of the Waunakee State Bank building.
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Lodi Sunday by a score of 7-6. The team is now tied with Westport for first place.
The committees have been named for the big Legion celebration to be held Sunday and Labor Day.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Hellenbrand, Ashton, announce the birth of a son on Aug. 2.
Ray Cooper Jr., Veron Bacon and Pat Bowles spent the fore part of the week at Chicago where they took in the Cubs-Cardinals baseball game.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 22, 1946
John F. King, 73, died Tuesday at his home in Minneapolis, Minn. He was a former Westport resident.
Miss Charlotte Mulcahy and Roland Arsand were united in marriage at Madison on Aug. 10.
Perch fishing on Lake Mendota has been exceptionally good this season. Limits have been caught night after night.
Miss Loraine Kessenich and Glenn K. French were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist rectory on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Dean announce the birth of twin sons at Klarmont, Oregon, on Friday, Aug. 9.
Miss Eileen Wundrow and Walter R. Adler were united in marriage in St. Bernard’s Church, Middleton, on Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Childress are the proud parents of a daughter born Aug. 9 at Madison General Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 10, 1961
Miss Virginia Harriet Meuer and Richard Lee Adler were married Saturday noon at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Middleton. Their parents are Mr. and Mrs. William D. Meuer, Middleton, and Mr. and Mrs. Leonard P. Adler, Waunakee.
Roy C. King, 60, Minneapolis, Minn., former resident of the Town of Westport, died Saturday in a Minneapolis hospital after a heart attack.
Mr. and Mrs. Ken Miller are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 3. The baby has a brother, Tommy, and a sister, Tammy.
In one of the most ragged exhibitions of baseball ever seen on the local diamond by a local team, Poynette squeaked to a 9-8 triumph in their first-place battle. The win puts Poynette one game ahead of Waunakee in the second round.
A son was born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, Aug. 4, to Mr. and Mrs. James Esser, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
August 19, 1971
School doors will open for Waunakee students in grades 1-12 on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
LeRoy Adler and William Curran Jr., representing the Waunakee Civic Club, appeared before the school board to offer help in developing a recreational swimming program for the new swimming pool.
Waunakee finally broke into the win column as they defeated the Sauk Twins 4-1 in Home Talent action.
Jack Kaltenberg exhibited the Grand Champion Steer at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Spec. 4 Keith B. Krinke, Middleton, was one of the 80 enlisted men of the Wisconsin Army National Guard who received awards at the eighth annual Milwaukee Journal Military Awards Program.
FORTY YEARS AGO
August 13, 1981
The Oconomowoc Canning Co. began their 1981 corn processing season last week at the Milwaukee plant. With favorable weather, the factory will continue canning corn for the next month on both day and night shifts.
Elementary school custodian Ken Diericks is pictured as he puts a final coat of seal on the floor as local schools prepare for opening on Monday, Aug. 24.
Kathy Hornung and Larry Bladl were united in marriage on April 25 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Madison. Their parents are Mrs. Angeline Hornung, Madison, and Mr. and Mrs. Harland Bladl, Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Weiss and their children, Mark, 15, Kelly, 11, and Kristen, 6, are newcomers to Waunakee. They are residing at 1403 Dover Dr. after a move from Madison.
Pete Treinen and Dan Miller are the two new co-operators of Village Mobil, formerly Dorn’s Mobil, at 501 West Main St. The partnership took over the business on July 13.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 8, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board has voted to make an offer on the Comstock Seed Company land for potential development as affordable housing for the elderly.
Shown is Keith Brumund-Smith playing the bassoon in the Beginning Band Fest concert. The concert was a culmination of the summer music program for beginner students.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Donna Doyle, a clerk in the Wisconsin State Senate.
Pictured is Mary Jordan near the huge remaining stump of a 100-year-old ash tree that was removed in front of the O’Malley homestead on Main Street, one of the oldest homes in Waunakee. The tree had to be removed because of storm damage.
Todd and Laurie Hellenbrand of Waunakee announce the birth of their son, Jacob Todd, born July 31, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 2, 2001
The Waunakee Plan Commission Monday approved a site plan to allow a 7,500-square-foot addition to Wipperfurth’s Piggly Wiggly Store. The plan would bring the store size to 28,350 squre feet.
Two Waunakee committees have approved a proposal for pedestrian crossings at Main Street and Century Avenue. If approved by the village board, the intersection will feature yellow lights flashing on the side of the road and in the roadway itself.
About 30 residents attended the Dane County Transportation Committee meeting at Saint Benedict Center to learn about Hwy. M projects and express their concern.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Deb Weber, who counsels people with alcoholism and drug addiction.
This week’s edition contains many pictures of people enjoying themselves at WaunaFest, including one photograph of the Endres Manufacturing float. Endres Manufacturing Co., celebrating its 75th anniversary, was the parade grand marshal.
Shown are participants in the summer school reading and writing program: Angie Harris, Stacy Fuelle, Danielle Dugan, Kurt Anderson, Robert Wyss and Tom Olson.
A total of 587 walkers and runners participated in this year’s WaunaFest.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 4, 2011
Waunakee High School students who complete drug and alcohol rehabilitation programs can now attend an alternative school to help them stay sober while they earn their diploma. The Waunakee school board recently voted to consider, on a case-by-case basis, requests from families to send their children to Horizons High School in Madison.
This year’s Kiss a Pig contest has been the most exciting so far with the contestants coming right down to the final day before the final winner could be determined.
The Village Mall storefront left vacant since Movie Gallery closed in February will buzz again with activity next week when Trending Now Promotions opens its doors.
Three months after Republican members of the state’s legislature derailed Wisconsin’s regional transit authorities, efforts to create a new Dane County Regional Transit Authority (RTA) are back on track.
Emma Hansen has returned from her school year in Croatia as a Rotary exchange student rich with many memories and experiences.
The Waunakee School District is reminding the community that district offices located at 101 School Drive next to the high school have moved to their new location at 905 Bethel Circle in Waunakee. Parents looking to register their child for the 2011-2012 school year should do so at the new location.
Waunakee’s Public Works Commission decided unanimously July 27 to continue moving forward with two retention ponds on either side of the village to take advantage of a nearly $100,000 grant. The ponds – one at the end of Parkside Drive in Ripp Park, the other on Moravian Valley Road across from Waunakee Utilities – will help manage stormwater infiltration into the watershed as well as help limit the amount of pollution flowing into streams and lakes.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday stepped up its effort to award bids to local companies whenever possible. The board approved a “Local Bidder Outreach Program,” a policy to “actively solicit and encourage local companies and vendors to participate in Village purchasing activities.”