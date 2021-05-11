It took three tremendous efforts, but the Waunakee boys soccer team is headed to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1999.
The Warriors, who entered the WIAA Division 1 postseason on a seven-game win streak, outlasted visiting Middleton in a regional final on May 6. After playing to a 2-2 tie, the Warriors advanced 5-3 on penalty kicks.
“A very exciting game to start off the playoffs,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said. “We were able to control play for the most part throughout the game and had several shots on the net that were turned away.”
Waunakee edged Verona 2-1 in the sectional semifinal in Baraboo last Saturday.
“It was a very tough and physical game,” Kettner said. “It was apparent that Verona came up with the intent to play physical, and I’m really proud of the way our guys stood up to the 2019 defending state champions. It was clear that they did not expect us to push back and hold our ground for the win. It was a great win for the program and proved that we belong in the same conversation with the perennial top teams from the area.”
In the sectional final on Saturday night, the Warriors came from behind to beat Madison West 3-2 in overtime and advance to state.
“What a crazy game,” Kettner said. “We did not know what to expect from West as they had only played a handful of games in the season. Given the way that the sectional games were scheduled, we also had no idea how either of the teams would respond following games at separate times earlier in the day. We had roughly six hours between games, while West had three hours. My concern was that six hours may have been too long for our guys, leading to stiffness and fatigue. t turns out in the end that fatigue for West was the bigger factor and opened the door for us to score 2 late goals to equalize and then secure the win in overtime.”
It is just the second trip to state for Waunakee, which won the 1999 Division 2 state title.
The Warriors improved to 13-1-1 with the three postseason wins.
The WIAA Division 1 state tournament will be held at Kewaskum High School this Saturday. The second-seeded Warriors will face third-seeded DePere (11-1-3) in a semifinal at 2 p.m.
“Our strong defense and deep bench put us in a good position going into the state championships,” Kettner said. “The format is the same as the sectional playoffs, with the other two teams playing at 11am. I think we’re going to be able to handle the timing well if we are able to advance given the players we have and their readiness to be called upon to contribute when needed. I have not yet had a chance to watch video of De Pere to know what to expect, but they appear to be a pretty solid team with a tie against Middleton earlier in the year. Our guys will be ready to play and represent Waunakee though.”
Top-seeded Appleton North (12-0-1) and fourth-seeded Racine Horlick (10-2-1) will square off in the other state semifinal at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The championship game is set for 7 p.m.
Waunakee 7
Middleton 5
The Warriors won their first regional title since 2018 with the win over Middleton.
Waunakee got off to a great start with a goal by Alex Hoopes 7 minutes, 5 seconds into the contest. Mason Lee had the assist.
The Cardinals’ Ezra Joseph tied the game at the 24:29 mark,
Middleton then took its only lead with a second goal by Joseph 18:24 into the second half.
The Warriors tied the game with less than six minutes remaining in regulation with a goal by Nathan Dresen. Dima Govorukha had the assist.
After two scoreless overtimes, the game went into a shootout, where Waunakee had a 5-3 advantage to earn the win.
“Joe Fuhremann came up big for us again with a key save in the shoot-out, while Noah Jakel and Decker Storch, both defenders, were able to contribute in the shoot-out by making the first and last goals, respectively,” Kettner said. “Meanwhile, seniors Nathan Dresen, Zach Tiemeyer and Mason Lee each delivered as expected given their experience and ability to perform under pressure. I had a pretty good feeling going into the shoot-out with 6-fooot-8 goalie in net.”
Fuhremann finished the ga
me with six saves.
Waunakee 2
Verona 1
The Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead and end on for the sectional semifinal victory.
Dresen opened the scoring with a goal 18:59 into the contest, thanks to an assist by Noah Jakel.
Then 3:33 into the second half, Waunakee increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal by Zach Tiemeyer.
Verona cut the deficit in half less than two minutes later after getting a goal by Max Lynch.
Fuhremann and the Warriors’ defense was able to make the lead hold up. Fuhremann finished the game with five saves.
Waunakee 3
Madison West 2
The Warriors fell behind 2-0 less than 15 minutes into the sectional championship, but rallied with three second-half goals.
Waunakee finally got on the scoreboard with nine minutes remaining in regulation with a unassisted goal by Decker Storch.
The Warriors’ Stepan Khamenka scored a short while later to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, Charlie Steck came through with the winning goal for Waunakee at the 104:54 mark.
Fuhremann came away with seven saves in the win.
