Waunakee High School junior Kate Balinsky has been awarded an all-inclusive trip to Puerto Rico, where she’ll spend nine days exploring the territory and immersing herself in the Spanish language this summer.
Balinsky was named a 2022 recipient of the Sociedad Honoraria Hispánica (SHH)’s Bertie Green Junior Travel Award, an immersive experience for high school students who are members of their local SHH chapter and that plan to continue studying Spanish past their junior year.
The award has allowed students to travel to Ecuador, Peru, Spain, Costa Rica and other Spanish-speaking countries so that they can practice their language skills while experiencing local culture.
SHH announced recently that this year’s destination would be the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
“I’m honored and incredibly excited,” Balinsky said after receiving the news that she had been selected for the 2022 immersion experience. “I was really shocked when I first read my e-mail. But I think it’s such an honor. They only select 20 students from Spanish Honor Societies around the country. So it’s really exciting and surprising to have been chosen.”
More than 2,900 chapters were eligible to nominate a student for the award, with less one percent actually being granted the opportunity. Nominees went through a two-month application process that included submitting a five-minute introductory video and 500-word essay – both in Spanish – explaining who they were, their experience with the language and why they should be selected for the 2022 award over thousands of other potential applicants.
Balinsky spent weeks preparing the application materials, she said, but believes her authenticity and attention to detail is what set her apart from other Spanish Honor Society members.
“I really emphasized my passion for being a learner of the Spanish language,” Balinsky said, “wanting to improve on that and the experience. So I think being authentic, really showing my passion and interest, probably helped me a lot. I was fortunate to have some pretty strong letters of recommendation from some really great teachers as well.”
Spanish Honor Society advisor Elaine Simmons said the fact that a Waunakee student was chosen for the award is something the entire school community should be proud of.
“Since our society has been going, since 2015, we’ve submitted (nominees for the Bertie Green Junior Travel Award). But no one has actually won,” Simmons said. “This is the first time that someone has actually received one of the awards. So we’re pretty excited for her.”
Simmons said the trip to Puerto Rico, though short compared to other immersion experiences, will benefit Balinsky through the sheer amount of exposure she’ll get to the Spanish language.
“The best way for students to pick up a language is to hear it repeatedly, to get exposed to those forms and grammatical sentences,” Simmons said. “We do that in the classroom. But it’s only 90 minutes, every other day – whereas if you’re in the country, the minute you get up to the minute you go to sleep, you are hearing language and speaking language.”
The 2022 trip has been scheduled for July 13-22, most of which will be spent in Puerto Rico’s capital and largest city: San Juan.