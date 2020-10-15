ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 14, 1920
Miss Christina Kessenich and John Hoffman were united in marriage on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at St. John the Baptist Church here.
Mr. and Mrs. Emil Reinke, Town of Dane, announce the birth of a son born Sunday, Oct. 10.
John C. Williams has taken the place of Albert Tubbs at the Waunakee Depot. He works from 4 p.m. until midnight.
Emmet Bowles has rented the Charles Busby farm two miles east of Waunakee.
Miss Gladys Mulcahy and Robert Shunning were married in St. Michael Church, Dane, on Saturday.
A.P. Kenney has purchased a new Ford sedan, J.N. Deans a roadster, and Mike Esser a touring car from A.W. Cameron & Son.
The Waunakee State Bank is installing a Burroughs electric bookkeeping machine.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 15, 1925
Miss Helen Klein and Fred Schoepp were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here Tuesday morning, Oct. 13.
Edwin Kuestner has moved into the new house built by Frank Hochstein on Fourth Street.
Miss Josephine Maly and Martin Dahmen were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, Oct. 6.
E.R. Bowles, who has resided in this village for some time, has moved to the Don Kennedy farm.
Mrs. A.A. Roessler was surprised by a group of relatives on Sunday, the occasion being her birthday.
Mrs. G. Rogan died at Verona Monday evening about six o’clock. Funeral services were held from the Oscar Wilke home on Thursday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 18, 1945
Joe Karls of Dane has purchased the Wadhams bulk business from Bill Cummings and has already taken over.
Clem Wipperfurth recently purchased the Reynold Breunig house opposite the Waunakee Canning Corp.
Mrs. Susan Miller, 87, sister of J.H. Koltes, died at her home in Madison, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 22.
M.J. Corcoran has sold a half interest in his Standard Service Station to Reid Wilson of Buffalo, N.Y.
The high school football team lost to Mazomanie Tuesday, Oct. 9, by a score of 24-6.
The Waunakee Canning Corp. finished the 1945 corn pack on Thursday, Oct. 11.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 19, 1950
The Civic Club baseball team won the Home Talent League Championship Sunday when they defeated Cross Plains 4-2.
Miss Mary Joan Clemens and Charles Elver were married in St. Michael’s Church, Dane, on Oct. 4.
The thermometer shot up to a warm 80 degrees Wednesday, and it sure was a beautiful day.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Endres of Dane announce the arrival of a son on Oct. 12 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Charlie Wilke had high totals at Smitty’s Alleys when he rolled 556 last Tuesday.
Mr. and Mrs. Clem Felsheim announce the birth of a daughter on Oct. 14 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 13, 1960
Waunakee High School Warriors rolled over Lodi for the third straight victory of the season by a score of 40-6.
The Mike Oliver Co. has all of the curbs and gutters in and has a good start on the sidewalks. Most of the concrete foundation for the new street light posts have been installed.
A group of Waunakee organizations are planning a “Main Street Dedication” which will be held on Nov. 11. Activities will include a parade, dedication ceremony, crowning of “Miss Main Street,” dance, card party, etc.
Martin Ripp has purchased the Barmore home at Middleton. He plans to rent it.
Mr. and Mrs. Dick Wagner will observe their 11th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 15.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 15, 1970
The Waunakee Warriors treated their Homecoming crowd to a 26-6 victory over Wisconsin Heights last Friday night.
St. Mary of the Lake Congregation will hold its annual Country Fair on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 25.
Former Waunakee High School athletes Jerry Hackbart and Steve Kessenich are members of the league leading Madison Mustangs football team.
Ray Lamboley, owner and manager of the Waunakee Telephone Company since 1936, has announced his retirement as of Oct. 1. The company was sold to LeRoy Carlson of Evanston, Ill.
Richard Thompson will have a grand opening soon at his FS Station on 212 E. Main St., Waunakee.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday evening approved a limited amount of police protection for the Township of Westport. Approximately 30 hours of patrol and related police work on a two-month trial basis will be provided.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 16, 1980
Mary Louise Adler and Kevin Wyatt Parshall were united in marriage in Waunakee on Sept. 27.
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Duerst, Waunakee, are welcoming the birth of a daughter on Oct. 8.
The 1980 Homecoming King and Queen are Jeff Nelson and Marla Ripp.
Henry J. Kruschek Sr., age 71, resident of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Oct. 9.
Nadya Nahirniak and her one half Arabian horse, Cody, participated in the 1980 State Horse Show Sept. 5-7 at the Dane County Coliseum. The show was open only to blue ribbon winners from the state.
Scott Fleiner hauled in a pass after it was tipped by the McFarland defender to pick up a first down in Friday’s 28-6 homecoming win over McFarland.
Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hellenbrand of Cross Plains are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter born Oct. 8.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 8, 1990
Dane County will proceed with plans to turn the controversial Westport landfill into a demolition dump site, according to Ken Koscik, county director of public works.
The Waunakee Village Board has approved the sale of land in the industrial park to Humane Restraint Manufacturing Co., a Madison firm which makes restraint devices for prisons and hospitals.
This week’s Tribune Profile features JoAnn Buchanan, a child care giver who treats the children as if they were her own.
Michael and Debra Kuehn of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter born Tuesday, Oct. 9, at Meriter Hospital.
Ray Statz and Harriet Thiele of Waunakee were married on Oct. 13 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.
Waunakee’s Warrior football team shut out Sauk Prairie by a score of 12-0 in the annual homecoming game played in Warrior Stadium Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 12, 2000
Waunakee high school students will continue to be able to leave the campus during their lunch hour, after the school board’s policy committee studied whether to restrict the students to the grounds.
A mural at Waunakee High School by Michael Zieper has students and faculty pondering the question of what is art vs. graffiti.
160 aVincent and Lorraine Endres were chosen as Family of the Year for the Madison Diocese by the Wisconsin Knights of Columbus.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Gina interrante, a cross country cyclist.
John and Kristin Wallner of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their daughter born on Sept. 19 at Meriter Hospital.
Melanie Acker is the new president of the Ashton Go-Getters 4-H Club.
The Waunakee swimmers used a team effort to win the Warrior Invitational Oct. 7 and met its goals.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 14, 2010
Engineers from the Department of Transportation (DOT) made their case for a roundabout before a crowd of about 400 in the Waunakee Village Center gym on Oct. 6.
Waunakee village officials are hoping the throngs of folks at last week’s meeting opposing the roundabout might result in another road improvement plan.
After unanimous approval Monday by the Waunakee school board to implement a 4-year-old kindergarten program, the board will have to make at least one more decision – how to fund the first year of the program.
Waunakee Middle School was among 78 throughout the state to receive Exemplary Middle School honors.
Former Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Shawn Haney is looking to beat Dave Mahoney for the Dane County Sheriff position in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors voted 20-14 on Oct. 7 to spend $2.62 million for additional land for the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in the Town of Cross Plains. The parcel includes 131 acres at $20,000 per acres.
Local attorney, Donna Kuehn, Kuehn Law Offices, LLC, was appointed by Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Elke as a Supplemental Court Commissioner on Sept. 27, 2010. She previously served as a Court Commissioner by appointment of Dane County Judge Stuart Schwartz from his election in 1992 until his retirement in October 2009.
Leon and Mary Ripp of Waunakee will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 22, 2010.
Frederick and Jennifer Alderman of Waunakee will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Oct. 17, 2010.
