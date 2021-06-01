After a perfect 7-0 run through the dual season, the Waunakee boys golf team capped off a great Badger North season by winning the conference tournament at Wild Rock Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells on May 25.
The Warriors easily claimed the title after shooting a 319.
“It was quite a showing by all five players facing difficult winds and very fast greens at Wild Rock,” Warrior coach Betsy Zadra said.
Mount Horeb was a distant second with a 343, followed by Reedsburg (356), Baraboo (365), Sauk Prairie (366), DeForest (390), Beaver Dam (398) and Portage (410).
With the results of the dual season and the conference tournament, Waunakee won the overall conference title with 23 points, followed by Mount Horeb (19), Reedsburg (17), Baraboo (15), Sauk Prairie (11), DeForest (seven), Beaver Dam (six) and Portage (two).
It is the third straight Badger North title for Waunakee.
“Our varsity team has been really playing well the past two weeks,” Zadra said. “Four home matches and some triangulars at Maple Bluff Country Club and the Beloit Club helped prepare us for our conference match at Wild Rock. We put together a challenging schedule featuring ranked teams and tough venues to get us ready for our conference tournament and regionals and sectionals.”
The Warriors’ Max Brud tied Baraboo’s Luna Larson for the top round of the day with a 78. Brud had a 38 on the back nine holes.
For his effort, Brud was named first-team all-conference and earned Badger North Player of the Year honors.
“Max Brud’s game has been really coming together,” Zadra said. “He’s had a streak of great scores during the past four conference matches and I felt Max was going to play well at Wild Rock. It seemed like Max’s game fit Wild Rock. He was very deserving to win Player of the Year for the Badger North as he was very consistent in our conference matches.”
Sparked by a 39 on the front nine, Waunakee’s Will Maganck finished third overall with a 79. It helped him earn first-team all-conference.
“He’s done a fantastic job of leading our team all season and into the postseason,” Zadra said.
The Warriors’ Connor Keenan came in fourth with an 80. He fired a 38 on the front nine on his way to first-team all-conference honors.
“Connor Keenan has been playing his best golf the past couple of weeks,” Zadra said. “He had a great showing at the conference tournament.”
KC Nickel was the fourth Warrior to earn first-team all-conference. He finished tied for fifth at the Badger North Tournament with an 82.
“KC Nickel took second place on the first-team all-conference team,” Zadra said. “Most of KC’s rounds were under 40 during the conference dual season. He played beyond his years this season only being a freshman. He has a calm demeanor and doesn’t let bad shots or bad holes affect him.”
Brady Piazza was Waunakee’s fifth golfer. He shot an 82 to place to tie for seventh place.
The Warriors competed in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Regional this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
Madison Memorial will host the sectional at Blackhawk Country Club at 9 a.m. on June 7.
JV
Waunakee’s Junior Varsity team competed in the Badger North Conference Tournament at Lake Windsor Country Club on May 24.
The Warriors came away with a score of 327 to win the title by 66 strokes over second-place Mount Horeb.
“The JV team has played pretty consistently all season long but at conference on Monday, they had their best 18 hole team score of the season,” Zadra said.
August Johnson led Waunakee with an 80 to take first place overall.
The Warriors’ Zach Vinson finished in second place with an 81, while Gregson Collins and Drew Berres tied for third place with matching rounds of 83. Andrew Docherty came away with an 86 to place fifth.