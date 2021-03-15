In the 10 counties of south central and south western Wisconsin, nearly 17,000 kids and adults are autistic. This means that even the smallest county may have 280 people with autism, and that the largest county could have over 9,000. In your school, church and grocery store there is probably a family facing the challenges of autism.
Autism is a developmental disability that can impact a person’s social skills, communication, relationships, and self-regulation. According to the CDC people with autism may “communicate, interact, behave, and learn in ways that are different from most other people.” Considered a “spectrum condition,” autism affects people differently and to varying degrees.
Children and adults with autism and their families seek acceptance and support from those around them. A big source of support is available through the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin. As a mostly volunteer organization with just two part-time employees, they are dedicated to improving the lives of all impacted by autism. They offer numerous programs that provide peer support, education, and advocacy not only to the individuals affected by autism and their families but also through community education as well. Along with providing information and referral services to individuals and their families they provide monthly support, education and social groups as well as autism training to community groups such as first responders, childcare providers and local businesses.
This year as part of their 11th annual One Walk, Big Strides for Autism virtual walk during Autism Acceptance Month in April, they are asking communities to celebrate differences in those with autism. They want to create awareness AND acceptance of people with autism.
According to their Executive Director, Kirsten Engel, “A national effort is underway to create acceptance and appreciation for those with autism. Rather than expecting autistic people to change their personalities for us, we need to understand what they are experiencing. An example of this might be asking a child why something is causing them to scream rather than insisting they stop screaming. Bright lights or loud noises might be hurting them and lowering the lights and sounds will make them comfortable. More than anything we need to listen and ask questions.”
One Walk, Big Strides for Autism is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin and they are inviting everyone to walk in their local communities or wherever they are comfortable during the week of April 17 – 25. A fun celebration option might be to dress in your best party outfit, get balloons and make signs that answer the question, “I celebrate and appreciate differences because ______!”
The walk kicks off with a live Facebook event on Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. and closes with a live Facebook ceremony on Sunday, April 25. Registration fees are: $20 for individual adults, $15 for adults on a team and $10 for kids ages 3-17. A fundraising tool kit is available and T-shirts will be given to those registering before April 4. Every dollar raised stays in Southern Wisconsin to help people in the ten counties they serve: Crawford, Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Rock and Sauk. There will be competition for prizes for walkers who dress up and share pictures on social media. Learn more and register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Madison/OneWalkBigStridesforAutism
###
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.