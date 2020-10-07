The Waunakee girls golf team began its quest for a trip to the WIAA Division 1 state meet with a strong showing at the Portage Regional at Portage Country Club on Oct. 1.
After finishing second at both the regional and sectional last season, the Lady Warriors stepped it up this time around. They claimed the regional title by 11 strokes.
Waunakee finished the day with a score of 326, while Tomah was a distant second with a 339.
Onalaska came in third with a 347, followed by Reedsburg (356), Portage (377), DeForest (381), Baraboo (387) and Sparta (446).
The Lady Warriors are looking for their third straight trip to state as a team. They competed in the Tomah Sectional earlier this week. Results will be in next week’s Tribune.
Waunakee showed its great depth by placing three golfers in the top 10.
The Warriors had Aly Kinzel and Izzi Striker tie for third place overall with matching rounds of 80. They matched each other stroke for stroke. They both shot a 40 on the front and back nine holes.
Sydney Grimm also placed in the top 10 for Waunakee. She came away with an 83, which was helped out by a 39 on the front nine.
Jordan Shipshock was the final scoring golfer for the Warriors. She secured the team win by placing 11th with an 85. She got a big boost from a 41 on the front nine.
Natalie Hoege also hit the course for Waunakee, but her 92, which put her in 17th place, did not factor into the team score. She fired a 42 on the back nine.
Portage’s Sophie Denure was the regional medalist with a 76, while Onalaska’s Kiya Brontston (79) was second.
Sophie Denure earned one of the four individual sectional qualifier spots. Also punching their ticket were DeForest’s Lexi Scheuerell (12th, 86), Portage’s Ella Denure (17th, 92) and Baraboo’s Sadie Schlender (20th, 93).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s WIAA state meet has been moved from University Ridge Golf Course in Madison to Blackhwolf Run-Meadow Valleys in Kohler. This year’s state meet is set for Oct. 12-13.
The Lady Warriors placed fifth at last year’s Division 1 state meet.
