The 2020 Wisconsin Masonic All-Star soccer game has become the latest casualty to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association event that features the top senior boys and girls soccer players will now take place virtually.
Instead of a game on the field, participants will play the video game FIFA 2020.
Waunakee will have two representatives participating in the event, including seniors Jacob Mouille and Susie Kettner.
Mouille wrapped up his brilliant career last fall by earning first-team all-conference and honorable mention all-state. He led the Warriors with 66 points, including a team-high 24 goals and 18 assists.
Mouille helped lead the Warriors to a 14-7-1 record last fall. Waunakee finished third in the Badger North Conference with a 5-2 mark.
As a junior, Mouille was honorable mention all-conference. He finished the season with seven goals and two assists.
Mouille will play for UW-Whitewater this fall.
“Jacob is a very dynamic player, a natural goal scorer,” Waunakee boys soccer coach David Kettner said. “He has a big opportunity in front of him at the collegiate level. He is a very impressive young man. He had to battle through some challenges, he has Tourette syndrome. He was able to use soccer to get over some of issues and parlayed it into a great opportunity to play after high school.”
Susie Kettner didn’t have the chance to play out her senior year after the spring season was canceled due to the pandemic. She was tabbed to be a captain for the 2020 season.
Kettner, who will attend the University of Minnesota, earned honorable mention all-conference as a junior. She helped lead the Warriors to a Badger North Conference title and an appearance in the WIAA state tournament.
“She is a very solid and dependable defender,” David Kettner said about his daughter. “She was a coach on the field with her ability to communicate with her teammates. She was selected to the varsity team as a freshman and kept getting better and better. She was a big part of the team that played in the state semifinals last year.”
Participants in the virtual games will get the chance to play themselves. THE WSCA has found computer programmers to help the players create virtual avatar versions of themselves.
The date of the event has not been finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.