It was not a typical season on the gridiron for the Waunakee prep football team this spring, but the results looked similar to most Warrior seasons.
After having the 2020 fall season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warriors played an abbreviated season this spring. They finished a perfect 6-0.
For their efforts this spring, the Warriors had a number of players recognized by both the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and the Associated Press.
Waunakee had 11 players earn WFCA All-Region, including senior defensive lineman Daniel Ford, senior defensive end Randy Vojtisek, junior outside linebacker Kaden Hooker, senior defensive back Sam Lorenz, junior offensive lineman Jack Dotzler, senior offensive lineman Thomas Meffert, senior running back Caden Nelson, junior quarterback Quentin Keene, senior wide receiver Isaac Schaaf, junior tight end Andrew Keller and junior kicker Aidan Driscoll.
Keene had a great season at quarterback, as he was 68-of-87 passing for 1,113 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Schaaf had a team-high 388 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 17 catches, while Keller had a team-best 19 catches for 321 yards and five touchdowns.
Nelson led the Warriors’ rushing attack with 624 yards and nine touchdowns on 104 carries.
With the blocking of Meffert and Dotzler, Waunakee averaged 139.9 passing yards and 147.5 rushing yards per game this spring.
Hooker led the way on the defensive side of the ball with 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, while Ford recorded 36 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a team-high seven sacks.
Vojtisek was third on the team with 33 tackles, to go along with 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Lorenz, who had 26 tackles, paced Waunakee with three interceptions.
Driscoll finished the season 2-for-3 on field goals and 26-for-29 on extra-point kicks.
Dotzler and Keller were then recognized by the WFCA as All-State, while Ford Vojtisek, Meffert, Nelson, Keene and Schaaf were named All-State Honorable Mention.
The WFCA Large School Offensive Player of the Year award went to Fond du Lac quarterback Kyle Walljasper. Muskego defensive back Hunter Wohler was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Associated Press
Dotzler and Keller were both unanimous first-team All-State picks by the Associated Press at offensive line and tight end, respectively.
Ford and Keene were both honorable mention all-state picks.
Fond du Lac senior running back Braelon Allen, a UW-Madison recruit, was named the Player of the Year by the Associated Press, while the Cardinals’ Steven Jorgensen as tabbed the Coach of the Year.
All-Star game
The WFCA also announced the rosters for this year’s All-Star game at Titan Stadium on the UW-Oshkosh Campus.
Meffert and Schaaf will both play on the South Large School team at 6 p.m. on July 17.
Kenosha Indian Trail’s Jim Kenesie will serve as the head coach for the South squad, while the list of assistants include James Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Matt Kimmes (DeForest), Sean Crowley (New Berlin Eisenhower), Rob Van Dyke (Kenosha Indian Trail), Brad Arnett (Arrowhead), Jim Norris (Grafton) and Jeremy Thornton (Madison East).