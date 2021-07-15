ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 21, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team defeated the Madison Kipp team here Sunday by a score of 9-0. “Roundy” attended the game.
Frank Raemisch sent out the first threshing rig Saturday to the G.W. Deans farm. The barley went 30 bushels and the oats 26 bushels to the acre.
Roy Cameron had a Fordson tractor hitched to a three-seater curry and hauled baseball fans to and from the ball field.
The talk of a public park is getting stronger. It is a move in the right direction. Other places have one. Why not Waunakee?
Mr. and Mrs. Francis Gilles announce the birth of a daughter on Thursday, July 14.
The veranda of the old Home Hotel building collapsed Sunday night.
Edward Wheeler attended the meeting of the Grand Army Post at Madison on Monday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 22, 1926
The Waunakee Post Office was robbed Friday night. The loot consisted of $15.50 of stamped envelopes.
S.E. Blake has leased the building formerly occupied by the library from H. Brausen. It will feature a complete line of radios and equipment.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ziegler announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, July 18.
The late peas are only at 75 percent yield this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Dan Mulcahy, Town of Dane, announce the birth of a daughter on Friday, July 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank H. Raemisch, Springfield, announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, July 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Casper Klein announce the birth of a son on Wednesday, July 14.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 18, 1946
Norman Cook visited his old hometown after an absence of 21 years. He served in the Navy for 26 years.
The railroad gates on Main Street are smashed again. A truck did the job this time.
The Reis family reunion was held at the Reis Brothers farm Sunday, July 14.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ziegler announce the birth of a son on Thursday, July 11, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Father N.B. Schneider is the seventh priest to serve St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on the 60th anniversary of the parish.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 19, 1951
Peter Barbian reported picking a ripe tomato Saturday, and Herman Lange brought in a couple on Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Kalscheur are the proud parents of a daughter born July 12 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mrs. Albert Roth, 67, mother of Mrs. Herman Adler, died Monday night at her home in New Glarus.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kelley of Dane announce the birth of a son on July 11 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Civic Club team easily defeated Springfield Sunday by a score of 7-3.
The Western Dane County Democratic Picnic is to be held at the Waunakee Park Sunday, July 22.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
July 13, 1961
Henry J. Zwicky, 75, widely known Wisconsin cheesemaker and well known by farmers in the Waunakee area, died in a Milwaukee hospital Saturday after an illness of several months.
Clarence C. Dahmen was one of 49 Standard Oil Division of American Oil Co. sales agents and their wives who were guests of Standard Oil at the Pfister Hotel Thursday, July 6.
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Raemisch are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Friday, July 7. The baby has one sister, Jean, and three brothers, David, Ricky and Stevie.
Over a week has passed and still we are without train. The drought is beginning to reach the serious state at this time. The little rain we did have doesn’t seem to go very far when the ground is dry.
John K. Stevenson, 79, well-known Town of Dane farmer and president of Stevenson Dairy, Inc., died unexpectedly at his home Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Inkmann celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday, June 30.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 22, 1971
Sister Mary Jane, daughter of Mrs. Anton Wipperfurth, Second Street, will celebrate her Silver Jubilee on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Stanley W. Schmitz, 38, Middleton, owner and operator of Smitty’s Tavern at Ashton Corners, died Friday, July 16, in a Madison hospital after a brief illness.
Beginning July 23 and continuing through the Centennial Celebration, all Fridays and Saturdays have been designated as Dress-Up Days. All residents are encouraged to wear centennial costumes.
The Waunakee Telephone Company will install a complete Information Center in the old waiting room of the railroad depot.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 23, 1981
Pictured was David Ripp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Ripp, as he sat on the controls of an army helicopter that was on display at the Waunakee Airport Association’s fly-in, drive-in breakfast.
Conrad (Connie) Blau, owner of Blau’s Meat Market in Waunakee, was this week’s Tribune Profile.
Frances (Pat) Bowles, age 70, longtime resident of Waunakee, passed away at a Madison hospital on July 18, following a long illness.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale Clemens announce the birth of a daughter born July 14 at Madison General Hospital.
Bob Hoskins succeeded Bill Erickson as President of Rotary Club of Waunakee for the coming year. The local Rotary Club was chartered in 1973 and presently has 50 members.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
July 25, 1991
Carl F. Statz, who decided to risk going into business for himself in the Depression-ravaged 1930s and went on to build a farm implement company that is respected throughout Wisconsin and the Midwest, died last week at age 87.
U.S. Army Sergeant Brian Herbrand is happy to be home from the Persian Gulf from Desert Storm.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Devon Barrix, who helped organize HMO of Wisconsin. He has been in the health field for 30 years.
Todd Statz, son of Richard Statz, Waunakee, received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.
Chuck and Darlene Endres, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a baby girl, Kayla Kay, born Thursday, July 18, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 19, 2001
Waunakee’s efforts to redevelop its business district got a boost Tuesday when Dane County officials announced the village could receive $35,000 for planning.
Renovations at Sentry Store can proceed as planned after the Waunakee Village Board reversed an earlier vote and approved a zoning change.
Westport officials said they intend to help Waunakee fund a new stoplight on Woodland Drive but would prefer to wait until a second traffic study is done.
Karate America, a martial arts school, has opened its doors at Waunakee’s new Arboretum Centre.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jo Stothard, a local artist who designs unique pieces of jewelry.
The WaunaFest Family Entertainment committee has added a teen dance party to its list of events.
Two Waunakee football players will join more than 40 others from Wisconsin at the 25th annual Wisconsin Shrine Bowl July 21. Rickey Maier, a 6’1” linebacker, and Dan Zellner, a 6’3” defensive back, will play in Saturday’s game at Camp Randall Stadium.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 21, 2011
Should Waunakee set its sights on a new library in five years? Or should village department heads begin looking at ways to spend less, rather than more? These questions and others arose at Monday’s village board meeting as trustees discussed whether and how they should embark on a strategic planning process.
As the noose slowly tightens around the Capitol Area Regional Planning Commission (CARPC), Dane County Board Chair Scott McDonell on July 13 called for a two-year moratorium on sprawl. Believing growth is inevitable, the chair said the county should focus more on filling in existing development areas rather than sending projects in farmland areas.
It’s been five months since political tensions reached a boiling point in the Wisconsin Legislature. The controversial budget repair bill essentially drew a wall between Democrats and Republicans in both the state Assembly and the state Senate.
Wisconsin motorists can expect to see a few more potholes in the coming years as the state’s highway system will face a funding gap of nearly $1 billion per year during the next decade.according to recent study conducted by the Wisconsin Policy Research Institute (WPRI). The annual study on the cost-effectiveness of the state highway systems estimates existing state resources to cover about 65 percent of the “prudent” highway needs between 2011 and 202, leaving an estimated shortfall of $9.93 billion.
Richard Brewster has been named as manager of Skalitzky Jewelers on Main Street in Waunakee, according to owner Jane Skalitzky. Brewster brings over 30 years experience in the jewelry business. He and his wife Becky live in Sun Prairie.
Some Wisconsin emergency medical service providers say they’re concerned about the state leaving transportation care for Medicaid recipients in the hands of a company. Logisticare’s website says it provides non-emergency transportation management in 38 states, including Wisconsin as of this month, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
The Fourth of July holiday weekend saw an influx of campers arrive from Minnesota, whose travel plans to Minnesota state parks unraveled after the state government shut down, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. In failing to reach a budget deal, Minnesota’s governor and legislature caused the state to suspend operations, including its state parks.