The Waunakee prep softball team was looking to pull off an upset in its WIAA Division 1 regional opening game with second-seeded Baraboo on June 14.
However, the seventh-seeded Warriors were unable to generate any offense in a 10-0 loss in five innings.
Waunakee finished the season with a 3-21 overall record.
The Thunderbirds were knocked out of the playoffs in the next round. They were shutout 12-0 by third-seeded Holmen in the regional final.
The Warriors did not have an answer for Baraboo pitcher Emma Crary, who tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout. She finished the game with nine strikeouts and walked just one.
The Thunderbirds did most of their damage in the bottom of the third inning. They broke open a scoreless game with a seven-run outburst.
Maddie Strampe highlighted the third for Baraboo with a two-run double. Paige Lewison had an RBI double in the frame, while Kylie Sprecher and Taylor Pfaff added run-scoring singles. Another run scored on an error.
The Thunderbirds ended the game early after scoring three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
After an RBI triple by Pfaff, Strampe ended the game with a two-run home run in the fifth.
Grace Fueger and Lauryn Paul had the only hits for the Warriors. Paul led off the third with a double, while Fueger had a one-out single in the fourth.
Paul went the distance in the pitcher’s circle for the Warriors. She had three walks in the loss.