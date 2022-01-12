Waunakee’s board of education has approved a five-figure retirement incentive for teachers, in an effort to reduce salary expenditures over upcoming fiscal years.
The incentive for a fully vested retiree would amount to $38,000.
Waunakee Community School District (WCSD’s) Director of Human Resources Brian Grabarski said the one-time payment will be deposited into the Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) account of teaching staff who decide to retire this summer, following a four-year deposit schedule. Funding for the incentive would come from the district’s post-employment benefit trust fund (Fund 73).
“The reason for this proposal is, it’s a district strategy to try and clear up funding for us to have the ability to offer compensation increases next year to our returning staff,” Grabarski told board members at their Jan. 10 meeting, noting that additional retirements would result in reduced salary expenditures for the 2022-23 fiscal year. “The state budget and the position that has put us into for the next year makes it a very challenging financial environment for us.”
Wisconsin legislators approved a biennial budget that provided school districts no increase in their revenue-limit authority through 2023. Waunakee and others in the state have been left in a position where they must now look at ways to cut back on spending – or face the prospect of a reduced workforce and increased class sizes.
Grabarski said incentivizing retirement for teaching staff is a strategy that would yield benefits for both the district and its employees.
“Thirty-eight thousand dollars is the equivalent of about two years’ worth of insurance,” Grabarski said, adding that insurance cost was one of the most important factors to prospective retirees. “And as we look at the data over past years, there’s a significant savings between an experienced end-of-career teacher and a less-experienced teacher.”
Grabarski noted that the first year of a replacement teacher would save the district approximately $35,000. Over two years it would cut general fund (Fund 10) expenditures by approximately $68,000.
“So the idea is to pull two additional years of retirees into one year,” Grabarski said, “to try and clear that funding for those that are going to return the next year.”
Director Dave Boetcher estimated that compensation increases for teachers could be doubled if 40 staff members took advantage of the incentive.
“But here’s my bigger question: We have a hard time replacing staff now,” Boetcher said. “Are we going to have a super-hard time replacing these staff who leave several years earlier than when we’re expecting, and we have a bigger rush that we have to try and fill this year?”
Grabarski expressed confidence that the roles could be filled; the drawback would be a loss of talent.
“It’s not something we want to do,” Grabarski said, “to encourage experienced teachers to leave our district. This is an exceptional action to try and deal with an exceptional challenge. The value of experience is legitimate. And as a teacher, to lose that talent is something we have to recognize as a downside to this strategy. However, we also have to recognize that compensation is extremely important to employees.”
Director Ted Frey argued that the incentive was unnecessary because teachers planning to retire would do so with or without the additional contribution to their HRA.
“So not only are they going to retire,” Frey said. “We’re going to incentivize it and give them money to do that?”
Grabarski noted that the fund covering the HRA contribution (Fund 73) could only be used to pay post-retirement benefits anyway, while the money that the district would end up saving in its general fund (Fund 10) could be allocated toward any operational expense.
Board members ultimately approved the one-time retirement incentive by a 5-2 vote, with Frey and treasurer Jack Heinemann dissenting.
Grabarski said teachers will have until Feb. 28 to announce their retirement.
Other business
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board:
- Approved a retirement benefit for hourly staff. Those eligible would receive an HRA contribution of $500 per year of service to the district. That amount would be prorated for staff who have worked in the district less than 10 years.
- Announced the candidates for this year’s spring election. Incumbent Judy Engebretson has filed for the seat representing the towns of Dane and Springfield. Three candidates have filed for two open Waunakee seats, including incumbents Jack Heinemann and David Boetcher, and newcomer Katie Dotzler.
- Passed a motion to continue with current policy (Policy 187) regarding public comment at school-board meetings. Under the policy, members of the public will retain the ability to comment on topics germane to the school district “regardless of whether the speaker’s topic is otherwise noticed as a specific subject matter of the meeting in question.” The board can limit individual comments to two minutes to accommodate more speakers.
- Reviewed enrollment projections through the year 2035. According to the projections, Heritage Elementary School will experience the most rapid growth over the next 10 years.
- Approved open-enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year.
- Considered the topic of its upcoming community-engagement meeting. The Jan. 31 discussion will focus on plans for the fall 2022 referendum.