Beer to celebrate Waunakee's sesquicentennial, help families in need

Octopi Brewing Co. has announced the release of a new beer at its production facility in Waunakee to celebrate the village’s 150th anniversary while supporting economically disadvantaged families.
The Valley Low IPA was introduced on July 27, and offers beer drinkers an India pale ale (IPA) with lower alcohol content than that found in many other hoppy beers. With an estimated 5.1 percent alcohol, the Valley Low IPA has been described as flavorful yet light enough for all to enjoy.
“We wanted to do something fun and different for Waunakee in this collaboration,” said Octopi owner and president Isaac Showaki, whose company came to the business park in 2015 and now employs more than 100 workers. “So we created a really delicious IPA with extremely good hops but also something that’s approachable, easy to drink and a really nice representation of its beer style.”
Showaki said the idea to celebrate Waunakee’s sesquicentennial with a specialty craft beer came from village administrator Todd Schmidt, who approached the brewery with the concept of brewing an ale that could honor the 150th anniversary while supporting a local nonprofit.
Octopi has embarked on similar projects with nearly a dozen other nonprofit organizations, through a branch of its business that it calls the Giving Brewery.
Originally conceived by an employee of Octopi in 2018, the Giving Brewery has supported local charities for the past three years with the release of a specially crafted brew whose proceeds are later donated to an organization that has had positive impacts on its surrounding community.
Donations have been made to organizations such as The Road Home Dane County, a nonprofit committed to ending homelessness in the community; the National Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, an organization focused on environmental awareness and education; the Fetch Foundation, whose mission is to save animal lives by providing first responders the tools needed to rescue family pets during an emergency; the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, which fights hunger in the region; and others.
So when the village approached Octopi about doing the same for Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC), a social-service organization that supports vulnerable families the area, Showaki said there was nothing to do but help.
“We were like, ‘Of course we can,’” Showaki said. “We want to give back to the community that’s given so much, that it’s only right to give back to everybody that’s helped us. Octopi is not here by itself. It’s many people, many industries and many agencies that have helped us get here – whether through getting permits, getting loans, getting grants, etc. So it’s almost like we have to do it.”
WNC representatives were contacted over the summer and informed that the Giving Brewery’s next partner would be them. Executive Director Lisa Humenik said they were excited for the opportunity.
“It’s a fun way to celebrate Waunakee’s 150th anniversary and benefit an organization like ours that serves so many people in the community,” Humenik said. “It’s also something that a lot of people are engaged in. So to celebrate the village’s anniversary with this support, I think, is a nice connection.”
Showaki said proceeds from the Valley Low IPA will be donated to WNC this summer. The beer has been distributed to craft-beer sellers across the state, and is available in six-pack cans and on tap at Octopi. Valley Low IPA can also be ordered online for curbside pickup, at https://orderoctopi.square.site/s/order?location=11e97b43a455f8f6911a0cc47a2ae330#4.
About WNC
Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) was founded in 2003, after village resident Genna Eaton observed families in need of assistance. Some lacked the resources to search for housing, while others needed access to childcare or essentials such as bed mattresses and winter coats.
Eaton reached out to neighbors in the community in an effort to meet those needs. Community members rose to the challenge and programs were developed to address specific areas of demand.
WNC received 501©(3) nonprofit status in 2007.
“Our primary purpose is to serve families in the area who may be struggling financially,” Humenik said, “any households in the area that are experiencing financial insecurity. And what we do is facilitate a neighbors-helping-neighbors approach to that. So people in the community donate things for our community store, and then families and individuals can come in and get those items free-of-charge.”
The organization has also implemented a Neighbor-to-Neighbor Family Crisis Program, where community members can donate money and provide direct financial assistance to families that are experiencing a short-term unexpected crisis.
More information can be found at https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/. Donations to WNC can be made online, at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/WaunakeeNeighborhoodConnectio/donate.html.