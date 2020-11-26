ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
November 25, 1920
Orval Dorman of Windsor was taken to a Madison hospital Monday, where an operation for an abscess was performed.
Hans Igaard died at his home in the Town of Vienna Thursday after a long illness.
Many farms in this area took advantage of the recent weather and are now stripping tobacco.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 26, 1925
The high school basketball team lost to DeForest Friday night by a score of 13-4.
The new home of M.H. O’Keefe is about finished and will be ready for occupancy in a few weeks.
The high school basketball team trimmed the alumni last Friday night by a score of 22-2.
Vincent Adler was surprised by a number of friends Sunday night, the occasion being his birthday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 29, 1945
Miss Marie Dean and Arnold A. Caucutt were united in marriage in St. John’s Church here on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Mr. and Mrs. Hardy Ripp announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Mr. and Mrs. Percy Raemisch of Dane announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
Marcel M. Schwab has purchased the former Krebs and Jeffords Funeral Home in Waunakee from F.H. Raemisch.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
November 30, 1950
A group of 119 draftees from Madison and Dane County left Tuesday morning to begin training with the armed forces.
The Schalles Bakery will hold a formal opening at the bakery on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The snow on Main Street and some fo the side streets has been loaded and hauled away.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 24, 1960
The electors of the Waunakee District No. 1 voted unanimously to construct a 9,214 square foot addition to the present school building which was newly constructed in 1957. The cost of the new addition will be approximately $126,000.
Vincent Schroeder, 49, a lifelong Martinsville resident, died in his automobile at Middleton Tuesday, Nov. 15, after suffering a heart attack.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
November 26, 1970
Construction of the new Waunakee High School has begun with workmen putting in some foundation.
The Waunakee School Board heard a report from Superintendent of Schools Melvin Berg that an option to purchase 2.9 acres of land for $14,500 from Mr. Dave O’Malley was rejected by Mr. O’Malley, and that the asking price was $20,000.
Atty. Charles F. Gilkeson, 66, was found dead at his desk on Monday, Nov. 23, by his secretary. Preliminary investigations indicated death was caused by an apparent heart attack.
FORTY YEARS AGO
November 27, 1980
Anton (Spike) Hellenbrand, age 88, Madison, former resident of Ashton, died on Nov. 20 following a long illness.
Miss Sandra Lochner, Lodi, and Roman Meier, Dane, were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Oct. 18 at 12:30 p.m.
Two Warrior girs’ volleyball team members recently received awards: Beth Bucaida – most improved player, and Jeanette Benson – most valuable player.
The Warrior cross country team recently named two runners to receive awards: Jeff Yocom – captain and most valuable runner, and Greg Tetrault – most improved runner.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 29, 1990
Dane County’s Greenspace Committee has produced a draft of its plan for maintaining open areas between county municipalities. The plan would restrict Waunakee’s southeasternly growth to prevent the village from merging into the Mary Lake area of Westport.
Included in this week’s Tribune is a letter from Todd Schmidt urging community members to remember their friends, neighbors and relatives from Waunakee who are serving in Operation Desert Shield with cards during the holiday season.
Dena and John Dramm, Waunakee, are the parents of a son born on Thursday, Nov. 22, at Meriter Hospital.
Waunakee utilized a balanced scoring attack to defeat DeForest 67-58 in boys’ basketball action last week.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 23, 2000
Dale King, a prisoner of war for more than two years during the Korean War, spoke at a Veteran’s Day gathering sponsored by the Waunakee VFW.
A proposal for the Steeplechase property at Woodland Drive would add 104 residences to the area.
The Waunakee Village Board voted Monday to approve borrowing of $2.76 million for infrastructure for the Tax Incremental District No. 3, for a new shelter in Centennial Park and for improvements to the Public Safety building.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Eileen Bruskewitz of the Town of Westport. Bruskewitz represents this area on the Dane County Board.
A son was born to Shirley and Mark Bradley of Waunakee on Nov. 13.
Rick Cordova and Dan Gosdeck were honored by the American Red Cross for the Waunakee Ecumenical Board’s efforts in sponsoring community blood drives.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team opened its season with a hard-fought 45-42 victory over the highly regarded Baraboo Thunderbirds Friday.
TEN YEARS AGO
November 25, 2010
A clearly frustrated Waunakee school board unofficially determined that a new building project referendum question probably won’t come up again until at least the spring of 2012. In a special meeting Nov. 17, the board hashed out reactions from the Nov. 2 election where district residents voted down a $23 million elementary school and a $2 million upgrade of Prairie Elementary School, as well as a $750,000 revenue cap override to cover expenses for both projects.
Waunakee-area families looking to give to others this holiday season have many opportunities, thanks to organizations like Waunakee Neighborhood Connection (WNC) and the Waunakee Ecumenical Board.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk has announced that the county is working with several farmers northwest of Middleton on construction of a second “Cow Power” facility that will convert manure into electricity and stop the runoff of pollutants into local lakes.
The recent beating and killing of a dog by a Sun Prairie man on Oct. 29 causes many to pause and wonder how anyone could perform such an incomprehensible act of violence.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors finalized the county budget Nov. 15. The budget restores the proposed cuts to services for the developmentally disabled and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department, but at a price.
Slow down. Relax. Come home. That’s what participants will do as they join the Friends of Schumacher Farm in their wood-stove-warmed, antique-filled, 1920s-1930s farm house for an old-fashioned Christmas Tea on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.