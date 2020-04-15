A great showing at the Badger Conference Tournament helped the Waunakee prep wrestling team earn a share of the Badger North Conference title. It also helped the Warriors earn a plethora of all-conference picks.
The Warriors had seven wrestlers named All-Badger North.
Baraboo was a Badger North-best 7-0 during the dual season, followed by Waunakee (6-1), Reedsburg (5-2), Sauk Prairie (4-3), Portage (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), DeForest and Mount Horeb (0-7).
Waunakee finished third overall at the Badger Conference Tournament to earn a share of the overall Badger North crown with Baraboo.
The Warriors had four wrestlers land on the first team All-Badger North, including junior 120-pounder Kolby Heinz, senior 126-pounder Nick Schweitzer, sophomore 160-pounder Kaden Hooker and senior 170-pounder Colton Grindle.
Heinz and Grindle both claimed Badger Conference titles. Heinz defeated Milton’s Royce Nilo 7-3 in the championship match at the conference tournament, while Grindle thwarted Baraboo’s Aiden Estes 8-5.
Schweitzer and Hooker both place third at the conference tournament.
The other spots on the first team went to Portage 106-pounder Chase Beckett (So.), DeForest 113-pounder Chase Shortreed, Reedsburg 132-pounder Caden Fry (Sr.), Portage 138-pounder Jessie Tijerina (Sr.), Portage 145-pounder Lowell Arnold (So.), Baraboo 152-pounder Frankie Van Houten (Sr.), Baraboo 182-pounder John Gunderson (Jr.), Sauk Prairie 195-pounder Nolan Vils (Fr.), Sauk Prairie 220-pounder Simon Patterson (Sr.) and Sauk Prairie heavyweight Austin Rider (Sr.).
The Warriors had seniors Berhett Statz (145) and Kyle Wilcox (152) named second-team all-conference.
Statz came in third at the conference tournament, while Wilcox was seventh.
Joining Statz and Wilcox on the second team are Mount Horeb 106-pounder Jaxon Pernot (So.), Portage 113-pounder David Williams (Fr.), Sauk Prairie 120-pounder Dawson Enge (Sr.), DeForest 126-pounder Jacob Larson, Sauk Prairie 132-pounder Luis Elizondo (Jr.), Baraboo 138-pounder Brandon Jesse (Jr.), Baraboo 160-pounder Noah Langeberg (Sr.), Baraboo 170-pounder Aiden Estes (Sr.), Sauk Prairie 182-pounder Marcus Hankins (Sr.), Baraboo 195-pounder Ben Florencio (Sr.), Baraboo 220-pounder Tyson Fry (Sr.) and Reedsburg heavyweight David Finkel (Sr.).
Warrior junior 132-pounder Brody Hemauer was named honorable mention all-conference. He did not wrestle at the conference tournament.
DeForest junior 160-pounder Brody Hemauer, who also missed the conference tournament, was the only other honorable mention pick.
