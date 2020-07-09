ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 8, 1920
At the annual meeting of the Graded School, it was voted to build a new school building.
Word was received here that Philip Wilson, 16, son of Dr. Wilson’s, drowned at Kilburn Monday night.
The Waunakee baseball team scored a shutout victory over Portage at Sauk last Sunday 2-0.
P.W. Simon has rented the John Schmitz place on Main Street and will sell candy, soft drinks, etc.
The Koltes-Michels Co. received a shipment of two tons of sugar at their store on Wednesday.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 9, 1925
A.P. Kenney held the lucky number and won the car given away on July 4.
Mr. and Mrs. John Brausen of Madison announce the birth of a son on Friday, July 3.
James Worringer, clerk at Koltes-Michels Co., is enjoying a two-week vacation.
Norman Cook, who has finished five years service in the Navy, is spending a 30-day furlough with relatives in Waunakee.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 11, 1935
Werner Bernards injured the heel of his right foot at the Albercht Motor Sales where he is now employed.
The new Legion home has been thoroughly cleaned and papered, but the bees in the walls are still very much alive.
The Westport baseball team defeated Waunakee here 5-2 on July 4.
Shirley and Mary Lou Schmitz were confined to their home with measles over the weekend.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
July 11, 1940
Dr. J.R. Richter is now practicing in the offices formerly occupied by Dr. R.H. Smits in the Waunakee State Bank Building.
Dr. and Mrs. R.H. Smits and son, Ronnie, have moved to Milwaukee. Miss Joan Bacon accompanied them.
George Fabian, 8, formerly of Waunakee, suffered scalp lacerations when the bicycle he was riding collided with a car.
Pat Bowles, manager of the Waunakee baseball team, defied the Home Talent officials when he refused to replay a game with Wyocena.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
July 13, 1950
William Blaser, 58, died suddenly at a Madison hospital Tuesday. He worked for Wayne Fitzgibbon.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Endres are the proud parents of a son born on July 5 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Biehl will occupy the upper flat of the Joe W. Endres home after Aug. 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Esser announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Tuesday, July 11.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
July 7, 1960
A new parking lot has been constructed on the west side of the A.J. Rosenberg store.
The Waunakee Alloy Casting team defeated Poynette here Sunday 4-3.
A Minstrel (Talent) Show will be held Friday at the park. This is for members of the park program.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Lynch, Waunakee, on Sunday, July 3, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 9, 1970
A $1,294,846 budget for the 1970-71 school year was approved by the Waunakee School District Board Monday night. This is an increase of $234,032 over last year’s budget.
The third Home Talent Championship reunion was held at the Legion Memorial Hall on Saturday, July 4. Forty members were present from the 1937, 1950, 1951 and 1969 baseball teams and the 1950 basketball team.
Waunakee police are investigating a break-in which occurred July 4 or 5 at Miller Finer Foods. It was not immediately determined if anything was stolen.
At the Waunakee Village Board meeting Monday night, salaries for village employees were raised by $11 monthly.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 10, 1980
Karen Macaulay and Clement J. LaMere were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Saturday, March 22. Father Cletus LaMere, uncle of the groom, performed the Mass and ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Dean Dahmen, Waunakee, are the parents of a baby girl born July 7 at Madison General Hospital.
A traffic accident near Waunakee last Thursday claimed the life of one man while injuring several others. A 62-year-old Brooklyn man, Norman Billings, was killed in the accident. His wife, Elizabeth, and the driver and occupant of the other vehicle, Barry Gibson of Kenosha and Leo Munz, received injuries and were transported to Madison hospitals.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
July 5, 1990
Maureen O’Malley, Waunakee’s newly appointed Village Board President, cites growth, the industrial park and sidewalks as the major issues facing the village.
The Waunakee Community School Board of Education will hold a public hearing on July 16 about its building proposals.
David and Laurie (Smith) Dies were united in marriage at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison on July 14.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 5, 2000
The Dane County Board’s approval of a resolution to study a north ring travel corridor should end the long stalemate over the proposal and get the long process started, according to its author, Eileen Bruskewitz.
The Waunafest committee has added a walk-in movie to the weekend’s festivities.
This week’s Tribune Profile is Randy Dahmen, who was honored by the Red Cross for donating 10 gallons of blood.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 8, 2010
Schumacher Farm Park will receive its largest in-kind donation ever in its 32 year history. Bob Forbess of the town of Dodgeville, Wis., will generously gift his collection of vintage farm machinery so that others can enjoy and learn from it.
Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the exact cause of a fire at a Town of Springfield farmhouse.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office made the first arrest under the new, stricter operating while intoxicated law in the Town of Westport.
Sheriffs and Police Departments are preparing to enforce the statewide smoking ban that recently went into effect, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. Law enforcement is expecting few citations at first.
The use of solar power as a source of electricity continues to grow rapidly in Wisconsin. But the percentage of homes using solar is still very small, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
