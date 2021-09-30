ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 13, 1921
Miss Gertrude Wipperfurth was united in marriage to Christ Brabender in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Waunakee, on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Julius Diederich has purchased the Schunk & Larkey Building and will remodel it into a first-class meat market and living quarters.
Louis Herried and family now occupy the Clemens residence in Waunakee.
Emmet Bowles has rented the Bowles homestead farm from his father and is now moving into the same.
Joe Karls opened his barber shop in the Lockwood building at Dane on Wednesday.
The Yanks and Giants are all tied up in the World series with three games each.
The hunting season for rabbits and squirrels opens on Oct. 25.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 14, 1926
Miss Christine Marie Uebersetzig was united in marriage to Mr. Werner Bernards at St. John’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In a large advertisement, the Waunakee Milk Product Co. informs farmers that they are paying 50 cents for butterfat.
Miss Anna Hellenbrand and Jacob Maly were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Church, Ashton, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Dr. B.W. Shaw injured his hip in a fall while attending a supper sponsored by St. Martin’s Congregation on Sunday.
Theodore C. Dohr, brother of Mrs. John Riles, died Tuesday at his home in Madison.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 10, 1946
The Waunakee Cheese Plant will build a 60x106 ft. addition to their present plant in Waunakee soon.
The old building in the rear of the Kohlman Garage, owned by C.E. McWatty has been taken down. The building formerly housed the Waunakee Index for many years.
The high school six-man football team defeated Deerfield Thursday by a score of 13-12.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Adler announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s hospital on Friday, Oct. 4.
Mr. and Mrs. William Spahn observed their 55th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 10.
A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Adler on Sept. 29 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 11, 1951
Miss Viola Ripp and Don Mabis were united in marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
Roy Dahn delivered a new cow to Corcoran Stock Yards Monday which tipped the scales at 1,780 lbs. and brought $436.10.
Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Ziegler of Ashton announce the birth of a son on Monday, Oct. 1, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. Marv Krinke observed their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Dick Roessler, who is stationed at the Naval Base in Cuba, is enjoying a leave at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.F. Roessler.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 5, 1961
Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Unger, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Ronald Edward Ziegler, 14, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Ziegler, was accidentally killed while cleaning and unloading a wagon Saturday on his father’s farm.
Miss Viola Marie Statz became the bride of Duane A. Rathert Saturday morning at 10:30 in St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee.
The Waunakee High School Warriors continued their march toward the Tri-County football title again this season when they downed Lodi Friday night 32-0 on the Lodi field.
Burglars entered the Gamble Store in Waunakee on Monday night at approximately 9 a.m.
Receiving congratulations from friends and relatives on the arrival of a son on Monday, Oct. 2, are Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Endres, Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 14, 1971
Dick Trotta, Waunakee, Public School Administrator and Athletic Coach, was selected as the Program Administrator for P.L. 88-164 (Title VI-D), a federally funded grant, designed to train and recruit teachers of handicapped children.
The School Board ponders the problem of either raising the tax levy or cutting some of the school services.
The WHS freshman class took first-place honors in the Homecoming Parade last Thursday night.
Waunakee Jaycees are once again sponsoring their sixth annual Stag Sports Banquet on Nov. 15 with cocktails and dinner.
The Waunakee Warriors suffered a heartbreaking 32-28 loss to Verona Friday night.
In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the children in grades 1, 2 and 3 saw Waunakee’s newest fire truck on Friday.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 14, 1981
The seniors won the homecoming float competition, but if there had been an award for pluck, the freshmen would have taken the prize handily. Their float was toppled by the wind just before the parade, but somehow they managed to get it back together in time for the judging.
Dr. and Mrs. Lawrence C. Fitzgerald, Pine Vista, Lodi (formerly of Waunakee) will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Waunakee Village Hall.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Endres, Waunakee, are welcoming a son born Oct. 2 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Jim Brown had the highest count for the men with his 726 in the Sportsman’s Bowling League. Brown had games of 278, 277 and 171 for George M. Statz & Sons.
The state Department of Administration estimated the village’s population at 4,030 in 1979, but the census listed the count at 3,866.
Mrs. Richard Manthey returned home after a nine-day stay in Tuscon, Ariz., with her husband, Lt. Col. Richard Manthey. He has completed nine weeks of Upgrade Pilot Training in the A-10 Fighter Aircraft at Davis-Mothan A.F.B.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 3, 1991
Westport residents were stunned by a recent reassessment, the first since 1986. In some cases, land values nearly tripled.
County Executive Rick Phelps has called for a community commitment to Dane County children through prevention and early intervention programs in his 1992 executive budget.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Jack Fassbender, the building inspector for the Village of Waunakee.
Brad and Susan Madigan, Dane, are the parents of a daughter, born Sept. 26, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Gerald Reefe Jr. and Tammy Ziegler were united in marriage on Aug. 31 at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Senior running back Ryan Moston ran for four touchdowns and 18 times for 144 yards to lead Waunakee past Sauk Prairie 39-7 in Badger Conference football action at Warrior Stadium Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 4, 2001
Shortly after terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center and Pentagon, Waunakee Intermediate School students mobilized. On Sept. 21, the fifth- and sixth-graders began a weeklong Coins for Caring campaign.
Faced with the prospect of a double-digit percentage increase in the village’s mill rate, members of the Waunakee Village Board directed the staff to find cuts to keep the mill rate increase below 10 percent.
Waunakee Utilities customers now have the opportunity to purchase renewable energy for the electric power grid.
Tom and Terry Endres of Waunakee will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 12, with an open house at Rex’s Innkeeper from 8 p.m.-midnight.
Melanie and Michael Kennedy, Waunakee, announce the birth of a daughter, born Sept. 24, 2001, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The Waunakee football team headed to rival Sauk Prairie Friday for a tough matchup against the host Eagles. But in spite of spotting Sauk an early score, the Warriors overpowered the Eagles and came out with a 41-12 victory.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 6, 2011
The talk at recent Waunakee plan commission and village board meetings has centered around new commercial development – so much so that if all those plans materialize, this community will be home to many new shops, restaurants and medical offices in the next few years.
After district officials already lowered their estimated tax increase to 2.1 percent earlier this month in advance of a planned refinance of the district’s debt-service fund, the district is again lowering the tax burden on Waunakee property owners, this time by an additional 0.7 percent. So when property owners receive their bills, they’ll see about a 1.4 percent increase in their school tax levy.
Waunakee’s updated village website is intended to offer a one-stop shop for everything Waunakee, with a portal at www.waunakee.com. The community-wide portal will house separate sites for the village, school district, Chamber of Commerce, community groups and Waunakee’s Eceonomic Development Committee under one roof, said Todd Schmidt, village administrator.
Waunakee Public Library will host a free five-part reading and discussion series, “Let’s Talk About It: Making Sense of the American Civil War.” The library is one of 65 libraries nationwide receiving grants to host the series developed by the American Library Association and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
With Dane County needing to fill a $6 million budget hole, the Salvation Army of Dane County has been concerned as talks of a $50,000 decrease for its Overflow Shelter have been discussed. A $50,000 decrease would have cut the months that the Salvation Army could run its Overflow Shelter, also known as the Warming House, in half.
Waunakee Feed the Need is a local volunteer organization that coordinates the annual Food for Kidz (formerly known as Kids Against Hunger) event where friends and neighbors produce thousands of meals for hungry children. The sixth annual Food for Kidz is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Waunakee Village Center.
Mary Jane Bernards is celebrating her 90th birthday on Oct. 8. She has two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Al Ripp of TDS presented Lynda Bennin with a $1000 donation for the Food Pantry on Sept. 27. The check for Waunakee was one of six donations TDS made throughout Dane County.
The American Society of Agronomy has awarded one of its highest honors to Carl Nachreiner of Waunakee. An Agronomy Territory Account Manager out of Landmark’s Dane, Wis., location, Nachreiner will be honored at a ceremony in October as the 2011 International Certified Crop Advisor of the Year.