The Waunakee boys golf team has a strong history of success. The Warriors’ accolades have not just come on the course, but also in the classroom.
The Warriors recently had 33 athletes earn academic all-state honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
“This is a great achievement and one I hope you don’t take lightly,” Waunakee girls golf coach Betsy Zadra said in an email to the team. “I’m very proud of the GPA’s of our student-athletes and very excited I could nominate 33 players on our team.”
During a normal year, athletes are eligible for academic all-state recognition if they competed in 75 percent of their varsity matches, attained a cumulative grade point average of 3.25 and are a sophomore, junior or senior.
Due to the spring season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the GCAW changed the requirements and opened it up to all golfers.
The Warriors had 13 golfers earn academic all-state High Honors after earning a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher. The list included seniors Luke Humphrey, Ryan Peters, Trent Jarvi, Cade Nelson and Kaden Esser, junior Connor Keenan, sophomores Jordan Langendorf, Zach Eberle, Ben Farnsworth and Cole Ross and freshmen Kai Bennett, Isaiah Jakel and Luke Wubbolding.
Also earning academic all-state with a GPA between 3.25-3.749 were Waunakee seniors Hunter Beck, Mason Miller and Griffin Wubbolding, juniors Tarek Lemanski, Will Meganck, TJ Gilmore, Evan May, Sam Lorenz, Steven Pasinato and Danny Reis, sophomores Zeb Mathews, August Johnson, Andrew Docherty, Joshua Groene, Nicholas Loomans, Logan Sullivan, Carter LeFevre-Tomlin and Max Brud and freshmen Brayden Oaks and Alex Jurkuta.
All the Warriors will be recognized with a certificate from the GCAW.
