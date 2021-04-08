ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
April 7, 1921
The old farm house four miles east of this village, where Ella Wheeler Wilcox grew to womanhood and wrote her early books, was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.
Herman J. Doll was elected president at the election held Tuesday. The rest of the candidates were all reelected.
Louis Diericks of Lodi has moved into the McWatty house in the rear of the R.A. Chamber residence.
Mr. and Mrs. Frank Raemisch of Springfield Corners announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, April 3.
The J.H. Koltes Lumber Co. store was entered Sunday night or Monday morning. A few dollars worth of merchandise was missing.
M.H. Lane has sold his barbershop to Mrs. Draker of Elkhorn, Wis.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 8, 1926
Over 200 votes were cast at the village election held on Tuesday. Nick Kopp was elected president and supervisor.
Two breweries have permission to make a 3.75 beer now. It is on sale at drug stores at 40 cents per bottle.
The Waunakee Milk Products Co. is being remodeled and new equipment is being added.
Mrs. Carl Marks, Dane, died last week at her home of pneumonia.
The fire department was called to the F.H. Whiting home last Tuesday to extinguish a roof fire.
Mrs. August Hildebrandt, mother of Joseph Hildebrandt, died at a Madison hospital Friday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 4, 1946
Some farmers are plowing and disking fields in preparation for sowing grain, and some early birds have grain planted.
First Lieutenant Leo J. Adler recently received an Army commendation by direction of the Secretary of War.
Gerald Raemisch and Herbert Adler are the two new faces that will be seen on the village board.
The Waunakee baseball team has joined the Home Talent League again this year and will play in the Central Section.
Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Little are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday, March 25.
Waunakee won first place in the per capita sales of Christmas Seals this year with 34.6 cents per capita.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 5, 1951
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown of Westport will celebrate their silver wedding anniversary on Friday, April 6.
Harvey Solveson was elected village president at the election held here on Tuesday.
Rev. N.B. Schneider, pastor of St. John’s Church here, will observe his Silver Jubilee on Sunday, April 8.
Mrs. Laura Uebersetzig was named director of the State Dental Assistants Association at a meeting held in Milwaukee recently.
Mrs. Sarah Syverud, 72, former resident here, died at her home at Madison suddenly following a heart attack.
The dedication of the new Union Free High School building will be held Sunday, April 15.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
March 30, 1961
Mr. and Mrs. Leo Heimbecker of Dane are the proud parents of a son born Tuesday, March 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Bill Wilson, in non-original oratory, Edna Ripp and Carol Maier, in interpretive reader, received A ratings at the Whitewater Forensic Contest, and now they will compete in the State Forensic Contest to be held April 15 at the University of Wisconsin.
John Joseph Corcoran, 53, White Lake, former resident of the Town of Westport, died at the Poynette hospital Thursday following a brief illness.
Ron Hering, basketball coach at Waunakee High School, was chosen as “Coach of the Year” in the Capitol Times All-Madison area prep basketball selections.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Theo Kelley, Dane, on Saturday, March 25, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 8, 1971
Mrs. John Heinz was featured in the Centennial Spotlight this week. The “Bustlette” member modeled an old time hat.
Mrs. Katherine Ziegler, 83, died Monday, April 6, 1971, at the home of her son, Daniel of Westport, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Pamela Bindl, 27, a partner with her husband, Dan, in the Bindl Flying Service, was killed Tuesday morning in a plane crash near Marxville off of Hwy. 19.
The senior class is starting their play rehearsals. The “Skin of Our Teeth” is one of the great epics.
The Waunakee Jaycettes will sponsor a spring style show on April 15.
Ray Vanderploeg was one of the winners of $50 in the Miller High Life open bowling tournament held recently.
Sewage treatment plant opponents outnumber proponents 190-0 as 190 Vienna, Westport and DeForest area residents gathered at DeForest High School to learn more about the county’s water resource plan. That plan would create a massive sewage disposal plant covering some 15,000 acres of farmland in Vienna and Windsor townships.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 9, 1981
Math Laufenberg was elected Waunakee Village President Tuesday as he collected 532 votes to 473 for his challenger, David Kennedy.
Waunakee High School students collected $3,128.02 in a house-to-house drive March 31 for the Waunakee Scholarship Fund. The goal has been set at $7,000 for this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Heimann are proud to announce the birth of a son born on April 4, 1981, at Madison General Hospital.
Waunakee girls’ softball team defeated DeForest 10-3 last Thursday in the opening game of the season for both teams.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 11, 1991
The first Desert Storm troops with ties to Waunakee have begun returning to our area.
The Waunakee school board asked the administration to cut $78,000 from the budget after seeing a draft of it. That recommendation would trim the budget increase from 6.82 to 6 percent next year.
A 6-year-old Town of Springfield boy was taken to University Hospital with severe burns suffered at his family’s residence early Monday. Tristan Lucey was pulled from the residence by an uncle, Dan North, who lives upstairs from Tristan’s family.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Lucy Barman, a devoted blood donor, traveler and flower gardener.
Work is progressing on the Century Commons complex, a 30-unit apartment building for the elderly at 310 O’Malley Street.
Shirley and Richard Maier of Waunakee are the proud parents of a daughter born Sunday, April 7, 1991, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee’s Warrior baseball team opened the season on a sour note after being defeated twice by DeForest in the opening two games of the year last Saturday at Murphy Field.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 5, 2001
Hopes for an outdoor aquatic center in Waunakee were sunk by village voters in a non-binding referendum Tuesday. The proposal boosted by vigorous volunteer effort was defeated 1,330-711 – nearly 2-1.
Ruth Quam, pioneer in Waunakee’s service to senior citizens, is stepping down after eight years of service at the Senior Center.
The Village Board has approved the hiring of Cindy Cook-Mosiman to replace Ruth Quam as senior service director.
The Waunakee school board will hire a consultant to look for reasons behind the failures of two building referendums and to seek further input from the public about the next step.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Mary Salzieder, who works with people with Alzheimer’s.
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund Committee has announced its 36th annual fundraising campaign.
Prairie preschool students presented “Hat’s Off to Spring.” Performers included Zachary Heibel, Bryan Lidtke, Mya Pollock, Alex Blasing, Brittany Fell, Matt Buehler, Kevin Cornell, Brady Zimprich and Zak Wagner.
After an 8-0 shutout in the first game of a doubleheader, the Waunakee baseball team dropped the second game 11-1 to the Crimson Tide of Edgerton.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 7, 2011
A swath of land south of Woodland Drive between Hwy. Q and the Southbridge neighborhood, slated to be developed by Madison homebuilder Veridian Homes, will now be developed by DeForest developer Don Tierney, and the build-out could begin as soon as May.
As new commercial development has screeched to a near halt in the Waunakee business park, village officials hope to learn if strict building standards have contributed to the slowdown.
According to the Wisconsin State Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the cuts in Governor Scott Walker’s proposed biennial budget will extend to the state’s public library system.
Although measles is no longer the deadly killer in the United States it used to be thanks to vaccinations, 14 confirmed cases in neighboring Minnesota serve as a reminder of the importance of getting children vaccinated as soon as possible.
A cornerstone on Waunakee’s Main Street, Video Library, will close its doors in the next month or so after 25 years in business.
The Town of Westport is looking for qualified and interested candidates willing to serve on the Town Plan Commission.
The Waunakee Scholarship Fund Committee is asking for your support as it kicks off its 45th annual fundraising campaign.
