After just one match during the first week of the season, the Waunakee boys tennis team had its season get into full swing last week. The Warriors played five matches over six days.
Waunakee opened the busy week with a 7-0 Badger North Conference shutout of visiting Portage on May 10.
The Warriors scored another conference win on May 11. They blanked visiting DeForest 7-0.
Waunakee earned its fourth straight shutout to open the season after besting visiting Beaver Dam 7-0 on May 13.
After the perfect start to the spring, the Warriors suffered their first last Friday. They fell 4-3 to Madison La Follette.
Waunakee hosted a quadrangular last Saturday. They opened with a 7-0 victory over Oshkosh West.
The Warriors led West De Pere 3-0 in the second match on Saturday when rain halted play for the day.
Waunakee will travel to Reedsburg for a conference dual at 4:15 p.m. on May 20. The Warriors will play at Monona Grove at 4:30 p.m. on May 24.
Waunakee 7
Portage 0
The Warriors made quick work of the Warriors. They dropped just 10 games the entire night.
Tyler Nelson was at No. 1 singles for Waunakee and he shut out Emmett Benck 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, the Warriors’ Caden Collins knocked off Owen Benck 6-3, 6-1.
Waunakee got another shutout from Levi Christian at No. 3 singles. He blanked Alex Rietmann 6-0, 6-0.
Hayden Liu completed the singles sweep at the No. 4 spot with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kyle Kinzler.
Waunakee’s No. 1 doubles team of Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher and the No. 2 tandem of Aiden Schmalz and Joey Dettor won by default.
The Warriors’ No. 3 duo of George Zimbric and Jaxon Wipperfurth netted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson.
Waunakee 7
DeForest 0
The Warriors were even more dominant against the Norskies. They only lost eight games in seven matches.
Nelson got things going with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Edwin Sommers, while Collins scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Owen Horton.
Levi Christian prevailed 6-1, 6-0 over DeForest’s Nathan Xion, while Liu thwarted Michael Szudor 6-0, 6-0.
Reed Christian and Matthew Pulvermacher worked their way to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Dominic Caracci and Phillip McCloskey.
Schmalz and Dettor took care of Nolan McCann and Dominic Morand-Rivers, while Zimbric and Wipperfurth blanked Trey Christianson and Dominic Jaccard 6-0, 6-0.
Waunakee 7
Beaver Dam 0
The Warriors were nearly perfect in singles play against Beaver Dam. They only dropped three games.
Nelson shut out Brandon Freber 6-0, 6-0, while Collins, Levi Christian and Hayden Liu all won by a 6-0, 6-1 score.
Reed Christian and Pulvermacher defeated Quentin Schroeder and Jared Tews 6-3, 6-2, while Schmalz and Dettor thwarted Courgar Hoffner and Myles Nampel 6-1, 6-1.
Zimbric and Wipperfurth completed the sweep with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Evans Stearns and Marcos Balleza-Calvo.
LaFollette 4
Waunakee 3
Waunakee scored three singles wins, but La Follette earned a sweep in doubles play to garner the team win.
Nelson blanked Tyger Yang, 6-0, 6-0, while Collins knocked off Parker Olsen 6-1, 6-4.
Levi Christian had the final win of the night for Waunakee. He scored a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over Nick Turk.
Waunakee 7
Oshkosh West 0
The Warriors swept the singles against Oshkosh West in straight sets.
Nelson bounced C.J. Counts 6-0, 6-1, while Collins thwarted Maxwell Calmes 6-0, 6-2.
Levi Christian won both sets against Cohen McConnell by a 6-1 score, while Liu bested Turner Wuest 6-2, 6-2
At No. 1 doubles, Reed Christian and Pulvermacher came from behind to beat Anders Larson and Patrick Gannon 3-6 6-4, 10-3.
Schmalz and Dettor held on to beat John Koth and Hans Larson 6-3, 5-7, 10-6.
Zimbric and Wipperfurth closed out the match with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Bobby Appleton and Ryan Jorgensen.