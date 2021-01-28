ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
January 27, 1921
Mrs. John Ring, sister of P.J. and Joseph Uebersetzig, died at her home in Union Center last week Wednesday.
Joseph Kirchesh and the Deans Bros. have dammed the Six Mile Creek and expect to harvest ice in the near future.
Mr. and Mrs. John Williams of Madison announce the birth of a daughter last week. Mr. Williams is night operator at the depot here.
John Cook and William Falkenstein enlisted in the Army and left Friday for Milwaukee where they will receive a medical examination.
Roy Hohlstein now has charge of the Cameron and Son workshop. He is assisted by Werner Bernards.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 28, 1926
Mr. and Mrs. Gehrhard Weber of Waterloo announce the birth of a son on Sunday, Jan. 24.
P.J. Uebersetzig was elected secretary and treasurer of St. John’s Parish at the annual meeting. John Schmitz resigned.
Mr. and Mrs. John Weber announce the birth of a son at St. Mary’s Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 23.
The Waunakee high school basketball team was defeated by Middleton by a score of 9-6 Saturday night.
The Waunakee Men’s Club will hold a big feed and dance on Monday, Feb. 1.
V.A. Kohlman, while returning from Madison with his car, tipped over in the ditch near Bong Brothers on Monday. He was not injured.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
January 24, 1946
Miss Eleanor Shillinglaw and Ray Carberry were united in marriage in St. John’s Church Tuesday morning.
Chris and Henry Schoepp, Town of Springfield farmers, were found dead in their home Tuesday.
The Farwell Electric Co. will be open for business in the former Uebersetzig Market location on Feb. 1.
Werner Diederich received an honorable discharge at Camp McCoy on Dec. 28.
At a meeting of St. John’s Congregation held last Friday evening, it was voted to build a new parochial school at an estimated cost of $120,000.
Mr. and Mrs. William Cummings are the proud parents of twin sons born at Wisconsin General Hospital at Madison Jan. 21.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
January 25, 1951
The automatic gates at the Main Street railroad crossing and the wig-wag signals at the Canning Corp. crossing are now in operation.
Emogene Simon and Vernon Frederick were united in marriage in St. Martin’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Maier announce the birth of a son at the Lodi Nursing Home on Sunday, Jan. 21.
Norbert Esser suffered a broken hand and other injuries when he fell from the hay mow on the C.J. Schmidt farm.
Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Endres of Lodi are the proud parents of a daughter born at St. Mary’s Hospital at Madison on Jan. 18.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
January 19, 1961
St. John’s basketball team defeated Cross Plains on the Cross Plains floor by a score of 55-46.
Mrs. Frank Niesen, 67, died Friday at a Madison hospital following a stroke at her home.
Friday, Jan. 20, is a very big day, especially for politicians. It is the day that John F. Kennedy will be inaugurated President of the United States. We all hope President Kennedy will be very successful in his new job and that he will be able to keep his good health, since it is a very severe strain to hold the office of President of the United States.
Patrick and Pamela Heyn are celebrating their 8th birthdays on Sunday, Jan. 15.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. James Schroeder on Sunday, Jan. 15, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
January 28, 1971
State Treasurer Charles Smith will represent Gov. Patrick J. Lucey at the Waunakee Centennial Dance this Saturday, Jan. 30.
The incumbents were the only candidates to file for a place on the spring election ballot in the Village of Waunakee.
Larry Adler received the Home Talent Baseball team’s most valuable player award, the first annual Ed Murphy Memorial award.
Mr. and Mrs. Bud Laux of Janesville have purchased the Waunakee Pastry Shoppe from Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Johnston.
Frankie’s bar, Waunakee, was having an old fashioned beer special, 10 cents a glass, in honor of the Centennial dance Saturday night.
FORTY YEARS AGO
January 29, 1981
Thomas P. Laufenberg has been promoted to Loan Officer of the Affiliated Bank of Middleton. Laufenberg has been with the bank since 1974. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Math Laufenberg.
Although the American hostages have been returned after 444 days of being in captivity in Iran, the yellow ribbons tied on trees on Main Street given by the Waunakee Jaycettes remained as reminders of the ordeal the 52 Americans went through.
Mr. and Mrs. John Krause, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a daughter, Wendy Nichole, born at Madison General Hospital on Jan. 22.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
January 31, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board voted to hang yellow ribbons on the American flags along the light poles in Waunakee to show support for the service men and women in the Persian Gulf.
Waunakee has logged a net increase in population of 2,031 in the last decade, according to the U.S. Census. That’s a 52.5 percent increase.
A meeting is set in Westport to explore the possibility of creating a public water system.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Tracy Lynch, who has shown horses that have earned national honors.
Waunakee wrestlers concluded their conference dual wrestling schedule with a convincing 50-13 win over DeForest Friday evening.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
January 25, 2001
The Town of Westport’s Agricultural Preservation Subcommittee hosted a forum to learn how residents believe the town should preserve farmland.
Residents of Westport asked school district officials Monday whether a new high school on the edge of Waunakee would affect growth there and how operating costs for the new building would affect the tax rate.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Nancy Gantt, a parish nurse at St. John’s.
TEN YEARS AGO
January 27, 2011
A planned reconstruction of Woodland Drive south of Waunakee is causing some bumps with an adjacent homeowner, who has filed a civil lawsuit against the Village of Waunakee and the Town of Westport.
Every vote counted at the Jan. 20 Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting when supervisors voted 16-14 against re-referring to committee a referendum on regulating campaign contributions.
This week’s Tribune Profile features John Marlow, owner of WanaBike.
The full force of the flu season is making its presence known all over Canada and in several neighboring states, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.
The Optimist Club of Waunakee is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “If I were a leader of the free world, the first issue I would address would be…” as part of the Optimist Oratorical Contest for 2011.
