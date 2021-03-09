Waunakee school district officials received an ovation at this week’s board-of-education meeting as board members voted to return to full-day, in-person instruction for all students at the start of fourth quarter.
The March 8 decision marked the final stretch of a year-long journey in returning to traditional education at the K-12 level.
“A year ago this week was when we really started diving into learning about what COVID-19 was, and how it was going to impact us,” superintendent Randy Guttenberg said. “I remember having a conversation with (the curriculum department) a year and two weeks back, and they were in my office talking to me about the things we’d have to do in the event that we had to make a shift in instruction based on the pandemic.”
In March of 2020, that notion became reality as a statewide school closure went into effect and districts throughout Wisconsin transitioned to virtual instruction for the remainder of 2020-21.
Waunakee students have received their education via virtual and hybrid instruction ever since.
Planning for a full-day instructional model began approximately six weeks ago, Guttenberg said, noting that the district had taken all the necessary steps and mitigation efforts to make it happen. Moving forward with the plan would be a matter of “adjusting a dial,” he told board members.
Members of the curriculum and instruction department explained the plan for K-6 students first.
Assistant Director of Instruction Amy Johnson explained that the department had been directed to put together a framework regarding the shifts that would need to take place in order to accommodate longer days, which were now possible due to the removal of social distancing requirements for schools. Johnson said the district would strive to keep students as distanced as possible, but noted that building and class sizes would affect the extent to which it could do so.
With less than six feet of distance between students, Johnson said the district could fit typical class sizes of 22-25 students inside the lower-grade-level classrooms. K-4 students would return to their pre-COVID schedule of seven-hour days, from 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
Intermediate students would attend during normal hours as well, from 8:25 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
Johnson said lunch could be accommodated with added supervision, such as parent volunteers and additional para-educators, as could recess where playgrounds would be divided into zones that are assigned to classrooms on a rotating basis. Administrators stressed the need for volunteers to allow those social events to take place, however.
“Lunch is certainly an area where we need some help,” Guttenberg said.
Director of Curriculum Tim Schell presented the plan for 7-12 students, who would also return to their normal schedule of 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. Schell said lunch could be offered at the 7-12 grade level, but would likely require the use of gym space and additional furniture to position students properly.
At both the upper and lower grade levels, Schell said, instruction would take place four out of five days a week. Wednesdays would continue to be reserved for asynchronous learning.
Contact time at the high school would be incorporated into students’ 90-minute class sessions.
School-board members were asked to share their thoughts about the reopening plans, most of whom supported expanding the level of in-person instruction currently being offered by the district.
“COVID’s going to be with us for a long time,” treasurer Jack Heinemann said, “and I think we’ve got to learn to live with it and mitigate those risks. We’ve asked the community to spend money to prepare our schools so that we can mitigate the risk. We’ve spent almost $2 million with upgrading our ventilation systems and everything else that goes along with it… So I fully support opening up the schools as presented.”
Director Brian Hoefer said he followed a similar line of logic.
“We’ve always wanted to open up. It’s just that the numbers were high. Dane County had rules and we couldn’t do some things. I think we’re at a point now that we can take a look at this model,” Hoefer said. “So I fully support the model moving forward.”
A retired math teacher at Waunakee High School, Director Joan Ensign expressed concern about the demand a transition would place on instructors and other members of staff.
“Our teachers have been asked to do so incredibly much this year, to throw another model at them is so difficult. I know they’ll do it. I know they’ll make it work, because that’s the kind of people we have. It’s just, with an 8-week time, I want to be sensitive to what we’re asking them to do yet another time this year,” Ensign said. “I don’t know. I am not very comfortable with the model that’s been presented.”
President Dave Boetcher said shifting to full days was a matter of what is in the best interest of students.
“The biggest thing that public schools are charged to do is with meeting the needs of all students – not some students, not a majority of the students,” Boetcher said, “but all students. And this hybrid model doesn’t do that.”
Heinemann motioned for the middle- and high-school students to return to full-day instruction on April 6, the start of fourth and for K-6 students to return to full-day instruction on April 12.
The motion passed by a 6-1 majority, with Director Joan Ensign casting the dissenting vote.
Guttenberg said families who wish to remain virtual can do so, and that a communication would be sent to families some time this week asking them to select a delivery model for fourth quarter.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, board members:
- Received a teacher’s report from WTA rep Ashley Taylor, who reported that staff was grateful for the recent COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Taylor noted that vaccinating staff had opened the door to expanded in-person instruction for students.
- Discussed plans for the Waunakee Food Pantry to occupy the lower level of the former South Street library. Guttenberg reported that the district was in general support of the food pantry moving into the facility, and that it would be working with legal counsel and the village to make that happen.
- Referred a DEI committee recommendation to remove the HS-gymnasium mural to the district’s goals committee, which will meet next on April 6 at 6 p.m.
- Scheduled a curriculum committee meeting for March 31 at 3 p.m.; a budget committee meeting for March 31 at 4 p.m.; a facilities committee meeting for March 31 at 5:30 p.m., at which time community pool usage is expected to be discussed; an evaluations meeting for April 19 at 5:30 p.m.; and a board reorganization and budget workshop for April 29 at 5 p.m.
