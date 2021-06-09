In its final preparations for the Badger North Conference Meet, the Waunakee boy and girls track teams hosted a conference triangular and competed in the Sun Prairie Invite last week.
In their final home meet of the season, the Warriors pulled off the sweep on June 1. The Waunakee girls recorded 105 team points to place well ahead of Beaver Dam (56) and Portage (37), while the boys tallied 102.32 to points to outdistance the Warriors (55) and Golden Beavers (42.66).
Last Friday, the Warrior girls placed third behind Sun Prairie (146) and Middleton (140) with 123 team points, while the Waunakee boys had 102.5 points to place fourth behind Sun Prairie (156), Verona (141) and Middleton (135.5).
The Badger North Meet was held in DeForest this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Tribune.
Waunakee will compete in the WIAA Division 1 Middleton Regional on June 14 and the Madison Memorial Sectional on June 17.
Waunakee Triangular
The Waunakee girls got a big boost from Anna Vanderhoef and Kyla Saleh. Both came away with a pair of wins.
Vanderhoef dominated in the distance events with wins in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 43.95 seconds) and 3,200 (12:27.49), while Saleh jumped to wins in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and long jump (16-10.75).
The Warriors’ Emma Kaltenberg sprinted to a win in the 100 (:12.21), while Isabelle Hahn ran to a victory in the 200 (:28.25). Hahn added a fourth-place finish in the pole vault (6-feet).
Makenzie Wallace and GerogiaRae Samuelson had the only other wins for the Waunakee girls. Wallace came out on top in the 800 (2:36.88), while Samuelson was victorious in the 300 hurdles (:54.19).
The Warriors’ Valerie Cisewski was the runner-up in the 800 (2:42.77) and 1,600 (5:55.39).
Madison Murray (fifth, 100, :14.70), Gabrielle Evans (fourth, 200, :30.87), Sofia Pieton (fifth, 200, :30.98), Warren Ambord (third, 400, 1:09.40), Lucy Doll (fifth, 400, 1:17.26), Erin Denkert (second, 100 hurdles, :18.64; third, 300 hurdles, :56.69), Sadie Grabarski (third, 100 hurdles, :19.45), Sydney Kast (third, shot put, 26-4.5; fifth, discus, 70-7), Lilly Follen (fourth, discus, 71-1), Samantha Cook (second, high jump, 5-feet), Ava Van Epps (second, pole vault, 7-feet), Sarah Bova (second, long jump, 16-6.5), Lauren Statz (fifth, long jump, 15-3.25; third, triple jump, 32-2.5) and Chloe Larsen (first, triple jump, 33-10.75) contributed top-five finishes.
The Waunakee girls earned wins in three relay events. Sarah Bova, Summer Grigg, Kylee Grabarski and Larsen won the 400 (:50.44) and 800 (1:44.11) relays, while Darya Pronina, Lauren Statz, Bova and Larsen claimed the 1,600 relay (4:12.48).
Andrew Regnier led the charge for the Waunakee boys with wins in the 400 (:50.66), 800 (2:07.05) and triple jump (44-2.5).
Kalbe Squire had two wins for the Warriors. He bested the field in the 100 (:11.18) and 200 (:23.52).
Caden McCurdy had a win in the long jump (21-5.5), while Nathan Ranum had the team’s final win in the 300 hurdles (:43.48). McCurdy was also the runner-up in the 100 (:11.26) and high jump (5-8).
Waunakee’s Drake Andreson was second in the 400 (:55.53) and 800 (2:13.15), while teammate Ian Phebus as the runner-up in the shot put (44-10) and discus (120-6).
Waunakee also got top-five individual finishes from Drew Mais (third, 100, :11.49; second, triple jump, 39-6.5), Sebastian Rasmussen (second, 200, :23.91), Drew VanWie (third, 200, :25.16), Will Valinotti (fifth, 400, 1:03.45), Andrew Zimmerman (fifth, 800, 2:19.94), Benjamin Willem (fourth, 1,600, 5:13.92), Luke Chambers (second, 3,200, 12:21.0), Cyrus Kampa (third, shot put, 41-11; fifth, discus, 107-2), Cayden Ellis (fourth, shot put, 38-3), Coltn Healy (third, discus, 110-6), Cole Kampa (fifth, high jump, 5-feet; fourth, long jump, 17-3.75; third, triple jump, 37-1), Todd Niles (third, pole vault, 9-6) and Carter DeSpirito (third, pole vault, 9-6).
Waunakee garnered wins in the 400 (:44.96) and 800 (1:37.23) relays.
Sun Prairie Invite
The Waunakee girls had six wins in the Sun Prairie Invite, while the boys had just one.
Saleh was the only Waunakee girl to win multiple titles. She was first in the high jump (5-8) and long jump (17-9), to go along with a fifth-place finish in the 200 (:28.16).
Bova crossed the finish line first in the 400 (:57.02) and was second in the long jump (17-4).
Grigg earned a victory in the 100 (:12.81), while Statz topped the field in the triple jump (34-3.5).
Larsen picked up second-place finishes in the 400 (:58.42) and triple jump (33-5).
Cook (second, high jump, 5-feet), Kylee Grabarski (fifth, 400, 1:01.45), Pronina (fourth, 800, 2:34.99) and Cisewski (fifth, 1,600, 5:57.53) had the only other top-five finishes for the Warrior girls.
Waunakee’s final win came in the 1,600 relay. Bova, Kylee Grabarski, Grigg and Larsen had a time of 4:05.12.
Regnier had the only win for the Waunakee boys in the 400 (:50.48). He was also second in the triple jump (44-8) and fifth in the long jump (20-6).
McCurdy was the runner-up in the high jump (6-feet) and long jump (20-10.5).
Benjamin Lindley (fifth, 100, :11.56), Ranum (third, 300 hurdles, :42.69), Phebus (third, shot put, 44-4; third, discus, 131-9) and Mais (third, triple jump, 40-9) added top-five finishes.
McCurdy, Lindley, Mais and Square came in second in the 400 relay (:44.37).