RenewAire employees were evacuated from the workplace this afternoon, following reports of a gas leak on the block in which the manufacturer is located.
According to fire inspector Brian Adler, several businesses along Frank H Street in Waunakee’s business park reported that they had detected an odor of gas in the area around 2:30 p.m. Emergency personnel responded, but were unable to locate the source of the smell.
“It was just a brief, strong odor. Then it disappeared,” Adler said.
The area was deemed safe, and emergency crews cleared the scene shortly thereafter. It is unknown at this time whether Renew employees were asked to return to work after the incident.
“It was a whole lot of something about nothing,” Adler said of the Tuesday afternoon ordeal.
Adler noted that the fire department responds to gas leaks on a frequent basis, but ever since a ruptured gas main caused an explosion that claimed the life of Sun Prairie Firefighter Capt. Cory Barr in 2018, members have been on heightened alert and prefer to err on the side of caution.
Crews that responded to Tuesday’s incident include Waunakee Fire 1, Waunakee Squad 5 and Waunakee Car 1.
Adler said the source of the odor remains unknown. However, one responder noted that a bio-pharmaceutical company is located directly across the street from the businesses that initially reported it.
