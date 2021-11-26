ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 8, 1921
Silas P. Martin, 67, died at his home in Holna, Minn., Sunday, Nov. 27.
John Radermacher of Ashton harvested 17 tons of sugar beets off 10 acres of land.
James Hogan won first place on best Oxford lamb and third on pen of three at the International Livestock Exposition in Chicago.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Williamson announce the birth of a daughter at their home near Windsor Sunday morning.
Willie Corcoran and Lawrence Haakenstad shot a 12 ½ pound goose and five mallard ducks on Sunday.
Vincent Adler fractured his kneecap in a fall from a ladder the fore part of the week.
Seven hundred and fifty new federal prohibition agents are going to be put up to help prevent the manufacture and sale of illegal alcoholic drinks.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 9, 1926
John Schmitz has been drawn to serve on the grand jury. Members are selected from all over the state.
Mrs. Carl Wilke celebrated her 79th birthday last Friday.
Raymond Stehr was taken to the Wisconsin General Hospital last week where he is taking treatments.
Glen Austin is now employed at the creamery. He operates a truck on a milk route.
Frank Koch is working at the canning factory due to the fact that he was laid off the section for a short time.
This week, the Tribune is mailing out a 28-page Christmas edition.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
November 28, 1946
Dennie Carter bagged a large black bear while hunting in Douglas County last week.
Miss Doris McNeil and Raymond Cooper were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Lake Church on Saturday.
The Civic Club basketball team won a very close contest here Sunday when they defeated Lodi 46-45.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 6, 1951
Miss Arlene Theisen and Romain Kessenich were united in marriage in St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City on Tuesday, Nov. 20.
Taxes in Waunakee will be about the same as last year, $35.50 per $1,000 valuation.
The Waunakee Civic Club is sponsoring a Christmas lighting program again this year.
Mr. and Mrs. Peter Langley announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 28.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
November 30, 1961
Dr. Knight J. Bakke, a Waunakee dentist, has recently installed a revolutionary new dental stereophonic tape playback unit and headphone system to help ease patients’ perception of pain during dental procedures.
Waunakee’s High School Warriors defeated Lodi on the Waunakee floor to chalk up the first conference victory of the season by a score of 55-40.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Statz, Waunakee, on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 9, 1971
The Waunakee High School and Junior High School choirs will present an “Old Fashioned Christmas Caroling Party” Tuesday evening, Dec. 14, at 8 p.m.
One hundred and forty senior citizens enjoyed the Christmas party put on by the Waunakee Jaycees. This was the first year the Jaycees put this on, and they are looking forward to next year’s party.
The password at St. John’s School since early October appears to be “coupons.” They are collecting Betty Crocker coupons to help the children at Central Colongy get their specially equipped bus. So far, they are leading in the contest with 41,971 coupons collected.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 3, 1981
Mike and Betty Wipperfurth of Dane observed their 45th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 22.
Mr. and Mrs. James Salverson, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son born Nov. 24 at Methodist Hospital.
Navy Electronics Technician 2nd Class Patrick L. Baldwin, son of Richard and Donna Baldwin, Waunakee, has been meritoriously promoted to his present rank while serving at the Naval Communication Station, Keflavik, Iceland.
David Erb, son of Robert and Judy Erb, Waunakee, will be one of the soloists for the fourth annual Madison Boychoir Family Carols Concerts.
James Tierney has announced that he will run for re-election to the Dane County Board seat he has held for 10 years.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
November 28, 1991
The former business partner of a murder victim, whose body was found in the Town of Westport last June, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Dane County Sheriff Richard Raemisch announced that James F. Karls, 43, of Antreville, S.C., has been charged in connection with the death of Randall J. Walsh, 38, of Madison.
Becca Sweitzer of Waunakee has the lead role of Clara in the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble’s production of “The Nutcracker” this year.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Howard Mazanet, owner and operator of the growing business, Mazanet Marina in Westport.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team got the season underway on a successful note by winning its first two games of the season.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
November 29, 2001
Waunakee’s Holiday Home Tour has become something of a tradition since it began six years ago. This year, St. John’s church will be a stop on the home tour.
School board members met Monday with representatives of Bray Associations Architects, Inc., who laid out cost estimates for various school expansion scenarios.
Local Meals on Wheels drivers were honored last week. Among the 55 drivers serving the Dane and Waunakee communities are Don Kopp, Nathan Enge, Dick Bristol, Bob Crahen, Kay Kopp, Jackie Mathes, Dorothy Maly, Jennifer Mabbitt, Margaret Meyer, Debbie Richardson, Lois Seeliger and Sharon Dunn.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team opened the season with a 61-56 loss to Holman before rebounding with a win over Mayville.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 1, 2011
The Waunakee Village Board last week approved a 2012 budget that sets the mill rate at $6.60 cents, an increase of 2.32 percent over last year’s mill rate.
Two Waunakee youth swim teams have reached an agreement to merge and operate as one unified team, the Tribune has learned. According to an announcement from the new team’s board members, the squad will be temporarily known as Waunakee Swimming until a waiting period established by certain USA and Wisconsin Swimming requirements is cleared.
A Waunakee man believed to be missing was found in New York City attending Occupy Wall Street protests. According to published reports, Aaron Schmidt’s family was unaware of his whereabouts until police were called and they tracked him to New York City from a credit card purchase for a bus ticket.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is encouraging the public to make their voice heard on the county’s 2012-2017 Parks and Open Space Plan, a proposal that will help guide the use of Dane County’s natural places for the next five years.
As Occupy Wall Street protesters demonstrate on college campuses and cities throughout the United States, a more subdued movement with many of the same themes is taking shape in Waunakee. Last week, about 15 residents attended a Rebuild the American Dream teach-in at the Waunakee Village Center to talk about the U.S. economy and economic inequity.
For the 12th year in a row, Suttle-Straus, the Waunakee based communications company, has again been recognized as an industry leader. The Printing Industries of American (PIA) awarded the company for its exemplary human resources practices in its 2011 Best Workplace in the Americas (BWA) program.
REACH a Child supporters are revolutionizing charitable giving – turning their everyday actions into ways of reaching out to children in crisis situations with the gift of Literacy, a children’s book, to help the child shift their focus to something positive while in the midst of a traumatic situation.
Recent snowy weather may provide Dane County’s first refresher course in winter driving.
Wisconsin Realtors say they’re selling more houses now than they were one year ago. But prices are down, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
The Dane County Courthouse was on a brief lockdown Nov. 28 based on a cell phone threat to a patron inside the building.
Wisconsin agriculture exports have taken a sizeable jump so far this year over the same time last year, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
Municipalities are again completing annual budgets, this time for 2012.
The Westport Plan Commission will meet to discuss the Madison College proposal Dec. 12 before making any recommendation to the full town board.