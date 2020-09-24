ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 23, 1920
An item in the Ashton news says, “One hundred and twenty-six votes were cast by women here in the last election.”
Frank C. Hohlstein is getting ready to build another residence west of the John Michels home.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 24, 1925
Tobacco buyers are now buying tobacco, and it is reported they are paying 25 to 29 cents a pound.
Cameron & Son have one of the new Fords in their showroom. Ford has made many improvements in the car.
Mrs. Frank Whiting entertained 11 little girls Friday afternoon in honor of Helen’s 4th birthday.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 27, 1945
One hundred and two students, a record enrollment at Waunakee High School, was reached on Monday.
Rev. Kenneth Fox has a long letter in this issue telling of his experience in Alaska.
Mr. and Mrs. Clemens Hellenbrand observed their 26th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Maly of Sun Prairie. Mrs. Maly is the former Christine Endres.
Lenny Adler had high scores in bowling at Smitty’s Alleys last week with a total of 546 pins.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 28, 1950
The Waunakee Civic Club baseball team defeated Wyocena 18-1 for the third year in a row.
We had a killing frost here Saturday, Sept. 23, when the thermometer dropped to 30 degrees.
Michael Grosse, 59, well-known Town of Springfield farmer, was killed Tuesday noon when his tractor plunged down a 20-foot ravine on his farm.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
September 22, 1960
A Waunakee teen social center is being organized in Waunakee by Rev. Roy Hess, Rev. Archie Adams and other interested parties.
The assessed valuation of Waunakee has increased in the amount of $266,950, with a total this year of $3,892,700.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 24, 1970
Bids for the new Waunakee High School, including a swimming pool, were lower than expected. Bids amounted to $1,951,155. Bonds amounting to $1,960,000 to build the school were sold recently. A separate $260,000 loan to add a pool has been approved.
Dr. Stan Karls recently returned from a 13-month tour of active duty in Vietnam and has opened a dental office in Waunakee at 106 South St.
Edward J. Murphy, 45, Waunakee, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1970, in a Madison hospital after a short illness.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 25, 1980
Michael Zindars, 10, and Tim Wilihnganz, 11, discovered more than $5,000 in stolen cash recently. The cash was turned over to the police and found to be that stolen from a Green Bay coin dealer recently visiting Madison.
The Waunakee Warrior football team began its defense of the conference championship by defeating the Lodi Blue Devils 14-6 last Friday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Larry Mialik, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son born on Sept. 16.
Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Pfeil, Waunakee, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with an open house on Sunday, Sept. 28.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
September 27, 1990
Dane County officials are looking into alternative contingencies to the proposed landfill site in the Town of Westport.
The Tribune Profile this week features Gordy and Irene Reese who have a deep interest in the Irish heritage.
Deb and Steve Wisnefsky of Waunakee are proud to announce the birth of their son born Sept. 20 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Waunakee won its first football game of the season but had to hold off Stoughton in the process, gaining a 14-13 victory over the Vikings.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
September 21, 2000
Sharon Nelson has been in Washington, D.C., while on a year-long leave of absence from Waunakee High School. She was appointed teacher-in-residence for the U.S. Department of Education this spring.
Local conservationist and former high school science teacher Jim Stephenson is working with Town of Westport officials to develop a conservancy on 35 acres that the town recently purchased from the State Medical Society.
Fourth-graders at St. John’s School are learning about Italy, thanks to a visit from Gioacchino Ghini, who is visiting from there.
TEN YEARS AGO
September 23, 2010
For now in Waunakee, the rule is only three pets per household. After more than an hour of testimony and discussion Monday, the Waunakee police committee decided against recommending a change in the village pet limit.
The Waunakee Village Board Monday approved a $36,000 contract with Schreiber Anderson Associates to complete a streetscape plan and construction documents for Waunakee’s Main Street. The work will be coordinated with the Department of Transportation’s Main Street resurfacing project in 2013.
A Waunakee graduate was in critical condition after sustaining serious head injuries in a bicycle accident in Menomonie over the weekend.
Wauktoberfest turns 6-years old this year and organizers continue to expand the German heritage festival on the Endres Manufacturing grounds.
The 2000 presidential election – with lawsuits and accusations of fraud and hanging, dimpled and pregnant chads – has changed the way elections are held throughout the country.
U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson won the Republican senate seat by a landslide Sept. 14, receiving roughly 400,000 more votes than Dave Westlake. Johnson will try to unseat Sen. Russ Feingold in the Nov. 2 election.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Sept. 16 to endorse the new $18 million DaneCom emergency radio system.
The Westport Town Board Monday expressed its frustration with Dane County’s decision to move forward with a minimized version of the Emergency Radio Interoperability Plan.
Waunakee residents will soon have another choice for Internet and telephone service, one that comes without a contract or other so-called strings attached.
Scott Walker visited the Meffert farm on Easy Street Monday, Sept. 13, during his Brown Bag Tour and a day prior to his winning the Republican ticket for the governor’s race in November.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Roselyn Warren, a retired college secretary who now plays piano and organ for Crossroads United Methodist Church.
Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk has announced the county will allocate $1.7 million in federal funding in early 2011 to ensure more families have stable, safe housing. Of the $1.7 million Dane County will secure, the Community Development Block Grant Commission is recommending $200,000 be used to assist prospective first-time homebuyers with down-payment assistance.
The Dane County Tree Board will hold an informational public meeting regarding the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB), Gypsy Moth and how to hire a certified arborist on Monday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. in Community Room C at the Village Center located at 333 S. Madison St., Waunakee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.