The Waunakee girls golf team was busy in its second week of action this fall. The Warriors had three meets last week.
On Aug. 16, the Warriors shot a 328 to tie Arrowhead for seventh place at the Brookfield Centra/Mequon Homestead Invite at Fairways of Woodside in Sussex.
Kettle Moraine came away with a 318 to finish one stroke ahead of both Middleton and Westosha Central.
Izzy Stricker had the best round for the Warriors with a 78. She finished in 16th place overall.
Waunakee’s Jordan Shipshock was two spots back in 18th place with a 79.
The Warrior’s Taylor Swalve shot an 85 to place 41st, while Em Humphrey fired an 86 to place 48th.
Gabby Ziegler also represented Waunakee at the invite. But her score of 88 did not factor into the team score.
The second day of the Brookfield Central/Mequon Homestead Invite was held at Wanaki Golf Course in Menomonee Falls.
Waunakee finished the second day with a 33.
The Warriors finished with a two-day total of 661 to place eighth.
Middleton claimed the team crown with a 619, while Hamilton was second with a 627.
Stricker shot a 76 on the second day. Her total score of 154 put her in 14th place.
Shipshock came away with an 80 on Day 2 to finish in 23rd place overall with a 159.
Em Humphrey finished with an overall score of 174 after shooting an 87 on the second day of the invite.
Swalve used a 90 on Day 2 to finish with a 175.
Ziegler had a two-day total of 182 after shooting a 94 on the second day.
In Badger Conference action on Aug. 19, the host Warriors knocked off long-time rival DeForest 155-106 at the Meadows of Sixmile Creek Golf Course.
Stricker and Shipshock led all golfers with a 36.
Ziegler helped the Warriors’ cause with a 42, while Swalve closed out the team score with a 42.
Humphrey shot a 47 for Waunakee, but it did not count toward the team score.
Taryn Endres paced the Norskies with a 40, while Ingrid Harke (53), Avery Meek (55) and Sam Mau (58) closed out the team score.
The Warriors will be on the road this Friday. They will play in Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m.
Waunakee will take part in a tournament at Maple Bluff Country Club at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.