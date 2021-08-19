ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
September 9, 1921
The Waunakee baseball team lost to Sun Prairie on Labor Day by a score of 12-2.
Charles Butz Sr., brother in law of Jacob Buhlman, died on Aug. 31 at the home of his son at Mazomanie.
Pete Zimmer started his sorghum mill west of Waunakee and is receiving sugar cane every day.
Mr. and Mrs. John Wagner of Springfield announce the birth of a son on Sunday, Sept. 4.
We notice in this issue of the Tribune that the new low price of a Ford sedan with starter and demountable rims is $729.23.
Mr. and Mrs. William Wipperfurth of Dane announce the birth of a son on Monday, Sept. 5.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 9, 1926
A total of 227 votes were cast at the primary election held here on Tuesday. Selma Fjelstad defeated Johnson for County Clerk.
Joe Spahn celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Rev. Horn, candidate for the pastorship of the Presbyterian Church, will preach at the Sunday evening services.
Edward Diederich is the owner of the new Chevrolet coupe purchased from Kohlman and Statz.
Miss Bernice Stehr has accepted a clerking position at the Wonder Store at Madison. Bert Tubbs will take her place at Koltes-Michels Store.
P&G soap, nine bars for 35 cents, was one of the specials at the Koltes-Michels stores.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
September 3, 1936
The Westport ball team took the second playoff game from Verona Sunday by a score of 10-3. Jack Tierney was the heavy hitter with a 3 for 4.
Doris Schoepp fractured her left arm Monday afternoon when she fell down the cellar steps at her home.
The Legion is making final preparations for the big Sunday and Labor Day celebration. A big crowd is expected.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
September 6, 1951
Rev. Rupert Dorn, O.F.M Cap., will say his First Solemn Mass at St. John the Baptist Church here on Sunday.
Miss Catherine Statz and Donald Kreul were united in marriage in St. John the Baptist Church here on Sunday.
St. John the Baptist CYO baseball team took its second championship crown Sunday when the defeated Pine Bluff 17-1.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Laufenberg are the proud parents of a daughter born on Sept. 2 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
August 31, 1961
The Alloy Casters dropped a close 13-inning game to Poynette Sunday afternoon at Poynette by a score of 5-2. The defeat cost the Casters the championship of the Northern Sectionals.
Vincent J. and Joan Endres are the parents of a daughter born Sept. 12, 1961.
Sgt. Robert N. Diederich, Waunakee, was listed among the graduates of the Non-Commissioned Officers School held during the two-week summer encampment at Fort McCoy, Wis.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
September 9, 1971
Waunakee Public Schools enrollment was 1,384, an increase of 52 students, for a net gain of 3.9 percent over September 1970.
Christian J. Dorn, 81, died Saturday, Sept. 4, in a hospital after an illness. He was a lifelong resident and a farmer in the Waunakee area.
Patrick S. Boland, 21, of Third Street, Waunakee, was killed about 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, when the loaded Koltes Lumber Co. flatbed truck he was driving overturned along Woodland Drive.
A resolution praising Waunakee Police Chief Henry Ripp was passed unanimously by the Village Board at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
FORTY YEARS AGO
September 3, 1981
September has been declared “Pedestrian Safety Month” by Gov. Lee Dreyfus to coincide with the beginning of the school year.
The Tribune Profile this week was Ray Statz. Statz, 46, is a partner and founder of Qual-Line Fence in Waunakee.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Laufenberg, Rt. 1, Waunakee, will celebrate their Silver Wedding Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 13, with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton.
Dave Teetzen helps stretch the arms of Scott Adler during a warmup drill before practice for the Waunakee Warrior football team.
The Warriors open their 1981 schedule this Friday when they entertain Wisconsin Dells.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 29, 1991
Students were greeted back to school Monday with hot temperatures and high humidity prompting the use of fans in the classroom where air conditioning was not available. Enrollment in the Waunakee schools totaled 1,881 the first day of classes, and that figure amounts to a 6 percent increase over last year.
Rev. Bruce Engebretson is the new pastor of Peace Lutheran Church of Waunakee. He comes to Waunakee after having served as pastor in Beloit for nine years. This week’s Tribune Profile features Gene Hamele as he starts his third year as superintendent of the Waunakee Community School District.
George and Christine Velguth, Waunakee, are the parents of a daughter, Stephanie Catherine, born Aug. 25 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Shown is Jaymi Andreas, a kindergarten student at the Waunakee Elementary School during the first day of classes.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
August 23, 2001
A recent telephone survey of Waunakee school district residents may provide some insight into why the past two building referendums failed.
The Waunakee Village Board’s approval Monday of a public facilities agreement clears the way for Crossroads United Methodist Church to get its permits and start construction of its new building.
About 90 people attended a public forum last week to offer their opinions on how to resolve the Waunakee school district’s space and facility needs.
Waunakee Boy Scout Troop 46 traveled to Cimarron, New Mexico, to backpack in the Sangre de Cristo range of the Rockies.
TEN YEARS AGO
August 25, 2011
The 2011 graduating seniors sure left their mark on the school academically. Not only did they pioneer a new class ranking system – the laude system – which rewards students for their course performance as well as their course difficulty, they also posted the district’s highest ACT scores in school history.
Since a policy was adopted over two years ago, the Waunakee Village Board has somewhat routinely denied applications for alcohol servers at its semi-monthly meeting.
Despite pleas from mayors and emergency management personnel from surrounding towns and villages, the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Aug. 18 nixed plans for erecting a radio tower in the Town of Rutland.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Tarek Saleh, a former professional football player.
Wisconsin cranberry growers are projected to harvest 4.3 million barrels this fall. If the projections hold true the harvest would be nearly 9 percent larger than 2010, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.