NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 23, 1925
The Ford coupe of Principal L.J. Albrecht was stolen at Madison Saturday evening.
John Clausen of the Town of Westport had his leg amputated at a Madison hospital at the beginning of the week.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Endres announce the birth of a son on Sunday, April 19.
A.W. Simpson is employed at the Burgess Battery Co. at Madison.
The Waunakee Creamery Co. is enlarging their plant. They serve 145 patrons and are making about 1,000 pounds of butter per day.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 25, 1935
Ray Ubersetzig has purchased the stock of meats and groceries from A.C. Hamburg and is now operating the business.
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Frederick were pleasantly surprised on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Mrs. Joe Keller observed her 61st birthday anniversary on Easter Sunday.
Quite a number of students in the local school are home with the measles.
Chas E. McWatty was chosen as one of the Circuit Court’s bailiffs in Judge Zimmerman’s Court which opened April 22.
Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Jensen are rejoicing over the birth of a daughter on April 16.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
April 25, 1940
Mr. and Mrs. Fay Orcutt of Dane announce the birth of a daughter on Wednesday, April 17.
The Wren Builders of Madison trimmed the Waunakee baseball team 10-1 here Sunday.
Mrs. John Endres, 62, Martinsville, died at a Madison hospital on Monday.
The Junior Prom was a huge success this year. The class reported a net profit of $74.13.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Schaefer of Pheasant Branch announce the birth of a son on Saturday, April 20.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
April 26, 1945
Pfc. Thomas LaCrosse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gerhard Ripp, was killed in action in Germany on Saturday, April 7.
George Deans, 87, well-known Waunakee resident, died at Verona Saturday after a long illness.
S/Sgt. Bernard A. Frederick, 33, has returned to his home after completing 39 missins and 242 combat hours against the Japanese.
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Kuehn are the proud parents of a daughter born at Madison General Hospital on Wednesday, April 18.
Pfc. Alvin Thaden of Dane has informed his parents that he was wounded the second time in March but has recovered.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
April 27, 1950
The Waunakee Water & Light Utility has made application with the Public Service Commission to increase the electrical rates in Waunakee.
Six Waunakee businessmen have agreed to close their place of business Thursday afternoons until further notice.
David Horace Burr, Princeton Theological student, was ordained into the Presbyterian ministry Thursday night.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
April 21, 1960
Glen Heyn has purchased the local Gamble Store on South Street from Robert J. Wipperfurth, the deal being made on April 15.
Announcement was made recently by executives of the Waunakee Alloy Casting Corp. that the firm will sponsor the Waunakee Home Talent Baseball Club this season.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
April 23, 1970
Waunakee’s Centennial Celebration will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8, 1971, it was decided at a meeting Monday night at the community building.
The 15th annual Parent and Son Banquet of the Waunakee FFA Chapter was held Thursday evening, April 16, in the high school.
August M. Derra, 61, Dane, an Oscar Mayer and Co. employee, was killed about 9:30 a.m. Friday, in a four-car accident as he turned into his farm driveway.
FORTY YEARS AGO
April 24, 1980
Celebrating anniversaries on Sunday, April 27: Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ripp; Monday, April 28: Mr. and Mrs. Jim Waddell; Tuesday, April 29: Mr. and Mrs. Richard McNulty; Wednesday, April 30: Jas. and Mary Martinelli; Thursday, May 1: Mr. and Mrs. Norbert Maier; Friday, May 2: Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Statz.
Barb Cash, Waunakee taxidermist, won first place in the small mammals division and the Judge’s Choice Award at the Milwaukee Sports Show earlier this month.
The Waunakee girls’ track team successfully opened its spring season with two convincing dual meet wins last week.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
April 26, 1990
The Waunakee school board has elected Karl Marquardt as the new president of the board.
Several people turned out to plant trees in the Waunakee Conservancy Park in conjunction with Earth Day last weekend, including Dorothy Dishno and Marge, Kristin, Ken, Jesse and Matt Bowman.
Donald Statz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Statz Sr., and Carol Kalscheur, daughter of Joe and Loretta Kalscheur, were united in marriage April 21 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, in Ashton.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
April 20, 2000
Spokesmen for Bay Tree Real Estate Corp., Inc., presented their proposal to build apartments on the vacant Stokely site, but members of the Waunakee Village Board were skeptical about backing the project with tax incremental financing.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Maj. Gen James G. Blaney, who was appointed adjutant general of Wisconsin by Gov. Tommy Thompson.
TEN YEARS AGO
April 22, 2010
Following discussions amongst a group of stakeholders, the Waunakee school district’s curriculum committee saw a draft of a potential 4-year-old kindergarten program April 14.
When Waunakee voters rejected three of the four $34.5 million school building projects this month, many began to wonder if the community was growing too quickly.
Saying the use of a federal stimulus program may be too much of a gamble, Village of Waunakee officials opted to move ahead with $2,670,000 in borrowing without it.
Schumacher Farm Park, just east of Waunakee, is the recipient of an anonymous $2,000 donation. The question now is how to spend it.
The Westport town board voted 4-1 to approve a resolution to allow the town to apply for Stewardship Funds for a potential pier at the town’s Jackson Landing property Monday night.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Kimberly Pratt, a massage therapist who recently relocated to Waunakee.
