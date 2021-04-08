The Waunakee freshman football team got to play under the Friday night lights last week. The Warriors started fast and never looked back.
Eager to play Sun Prairie from the Big 8, the Warriors put together a fantastic game plan and effort. Behind a strong consist push from the “Hogs”, Ben Lindley found the endzone on the first three possessions to open the game. Lindley ran wild in the first quarter. Danny Cotter added a pick-six to put the game away early.
The Warriors gained 352 yards on the ground for the game. Wade Bryan found the endzone three times and Devon Hoffman added two more rushing touchdowns.
The defense was stout all game, never allowing Sun Prairie to muster up much offense the entire game.
The Freshman team travels to Janesville this Thursday to take on Janesville Craig at 5 p.m. The Warriors will look to push their record to 3-0 on the season.
