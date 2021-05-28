With a 8-1 Badger North Conference victory over visiting Sauk Prairie on May 20, the Waunakee prep softball team snapped its seven-game losing streak.
It was just the second win of the season for the Warriors.
Waunakee was unable to carry over the momentum into its doubleheader with visiting Beaver Dam last Saturday. The Golden Beavers garnered wins of 7-1 and 11-1.
The Warriors are 2-15 this spring, which includes a 2-7 mark in the Badger North.
Waunakee will play in Reedsburg at 5 p.m. on May 27 before returning home to host Portage at 5 p.m. on June 1.
Waunakee 8
Sauk Prairie 1
It was a revenge game for the Warriors, who lost 8-7 to the Eagles in the second game of the season.
After Sauk Prairie scored its only run in the top of the first, Waunakee tied the game with a run-scoring single by Alyssah Manriquez in the bottom half of the inning.
The Warriors then took the lead on a two-run double by Lila Branchaw in the third.
Waunakee scored three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Manriquez plated the first two runs with a double, while the third scored on an error.
Manriquez knocked in another run in the sixth with a ground ball. Waunakee scored a second run on an error on the same play.
Manriquez finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate, while Grace Fueger came away with two hits.
Waunakee pitcher Lauryn Paul earned the complete-game victory. She finished with seven strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter.
Beaver Dam 7
Waunakee 1
The Warriors were held to three hits in the first game of the doubleheader.
Waunakee was in the game until late.
Both teams scored a run in the second inning. Kayla Rosenstock had a home run for the Warriors.
The Golden Beavers broke the game open with three runs in both the fifth and sixth frames.
Rosenstock had two of the Warrior’s three hits.
Paul had four walks on her way to the pitching loss.
Beaver Dam 11
Waunakee 1
Waunakee also struggled offensively in the second game of the doubleheader. The Warriors were limited to two hits.
The Warriors did hold a lead in the game after Amanda Comins scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning.
However, Beaver Dam answered with five runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Golden Beavers scored three runs in the second and fourth frames.
Morgan Meyer and Katie Valk had the only hits for Waunakee.
Thya Thole and Alli Lenling both pitched for the Warriors and combined for two strikeouts. Lenling was tagged with the loss.