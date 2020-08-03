A Waunakee man faces multiple drug charges following a Monday morning search warrant on Woodland Drive.

According to a press release from the Waunakee Police Department, 43-year-old Deandre Bishop was charged with intent to deliver cocaine/crack cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling after officers found 57 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash inside the residence.

Both charges come with an enhancer due to their taking place with 1,000 feet of a school.

Bishop has been booked into the Dane County jail. No further information has been released by Waunakee Police Department or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted in the arrest.

