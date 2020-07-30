ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
July 29, 1920
The garage on the Anton Maly farm burned to the ground last Tuesday.
The Waunakee baseball team lost two games in succession the past week. They were defeated by Baraboo 4-2 and by Madison Kipps 13-2.
Electric lights were recently installed in the Waunakee Presbyterian Church.
A baseball dance given here Tuesday night was attended by over 150 couples.
In the McWatty Auto Company advertisement, we note that 30 x 3½ non-skid tires are selling at $20 each.
The Easy Street farmers are looking for rain. The last shower they had was on July 5.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
July 30, 1925
Michael Little was surprised on the occasion of his 25th birthday Sunday evening.
The barn on the Hellebrand property, occupied by John Fisher, burned to the ground Tuesday afternoon.
Cottage Grove defeated the local ball club here Sunday 5-4. Hank Taylor pitched the game.
A free pavement dance will be held on Main Street on Aug. 6.
Frank Raemisch and crew began threshing Wednesday. The first job was for Neuman Deans.
The following were confirmed at the Presbyterian Church here Sunday: Frances Wilke, Buelah Burr, Edith Schott, Lawrenz Simpson and Harry Schwenn.
Mr. and Mrs. Isadore Diederich announce the birth of a son at their home in Madison.
EIGHTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
August 1, 1935
The Waunakee baseball team was defeated by Arlington Sunday 8-7. The local boys were guilty of nine errors.
Louise Diericks fractured her arm Thursday while playing near her home.
Miss Alice Kenney and Donald Eierman were united in marriage at St. Raphael’s Church, Madison, on Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Adler announce the birth of a daughter on Sunday, July 28.
Thirty-five children were examined at the pre-school clinic at the village hall on Tuesday.
The Borchers reunion held at Bernard’s Park on Sunday was attended by 116. “Grandma” Borchers, 88, was the oldest person present.
EIGHTY YEARS AGO
August 1, 1940
Miss Kathryne Keegan and Norbert H. Meyer were united in marriage at St. Mary of the Lake Church at Westport on Tuesday, July 30.
Miss Esther Acker, 20, was killed in an auto accident on Hwy. Q near the Francis Gilles farm Sunday afternoon.
Waunakee’s baseball team defeated DeForest Sunday 11-3. Lefty Kessenich was on the mound for Waunakee.
Miss Ruth Wheeler and Frederick Mick were united in marriage at Holy Redeemer Church, Madison, on Tuesday, July 30.
Peter Hilgers, manager of the Springfield Creamery for many years, has moved to this village.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
August 3, 1950
PFC Gregory Triggs, 20, Madison, was the first Dane County resident to be killed in the Korean War. He was killed on July 26, while a member of the 25th Infantry Division. His body was never recovered.
Mrs. Norbert Maly, 78, died at her home in Waunakee Wednesday evening after an extended illness.
Miss Anna Rortvedt sailed July 14 for Norway. She was born in Norway and came to this country in 1900.
Joseph M. Endres, 74, died suddenly at his home in the Town of Springfield Friday morning.
Mr. and Mrs. William Statz announce the birth of a daughter on July 25 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
Rev. B.J. Reddington and his sister, Frances, left Monday for their home at Pottsville, Pa.
Mr. and Mrs. James Kruchten of Lodi announce the birth of a son born on July 28 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
July 28, 1960
Miss Patsy M. McIntyre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reginold McIntyre, Lodi, became the bride of Paul John Dorn, son of Edward Dorn, Waunakee, on July 16 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Mr. and Mrs. George Statz, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Thursday, July 21.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hellenbrand, Waunakee, are rejoicing over the arrival of a daughter born on Saturday, July 23, at Sauk Prairie Hospital.
A birthday celebration was held at the Manthey home in honor of George Manthey and Ellen Rose Cripps on Sunday.
A family reunion and picnic supper was held at the Jack Simon home at Martinsville on Sunday, July 24.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
July 30, 1970
The Waunakee School District approved plans to include a $260,000 swimming pool in the high school project at the district meeting. The vote was yes, 310; no, 117.
Carl Hanson and Peter Ripp, both incumbents, won their seats on the school board.
James Michael Feldbruegge, 16, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Feldbruegge, drowned by swimming to shore from a raft in Lake Mendota on July 26.
New Legion officers were elected. Miss Donna Stoltenberg was elected new auxiliary president and the new post commander is Syl Pulvermacher.
Donald Hoffman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Al Hoffman, Waunakee, left recently for Mombosa, Kenya, with the Peace Corps.
Dean Watzke was the winner of the 1969-70 Section 5 FFA Tractor Operators Contest in Jefferson last Wednesday, July 22. He will compete as one of the finalists in state competition in the fall.
The Waunakee Jaycees annual Chic Pic will be held at the village park Sunday, Aug. 2.
FORTY YEARS AGO
July 31, 1980
Waunakee’s annual Volksfest of the Arts got off to a wet but booming start last Saturday morning.
Friends and relatives are invited to honor John and Melva Oncken on their Golden Wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.
Sue M. Meixelspeger and Alan H. Dresen were united in marriage on May 24, 1980, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Mazomanie.
Brad, Mark and Jay Williamson were all pictured with their animals they had on display at the Dane County Fair.
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Mogensen, Waunakee, are celebrating the birth of twin daughters born July 27 at Madison General Hospital.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
August 2, 1990
The manager of Hardees in Waunakee has cleaned out the marijuana trade his employees had going. While the trade was under way, a side order of pickles took on a whole new meaning.
The Rev. Howard White has announced that he will resign as pastor of Peace Lutheran Church at the end of August.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Shirley Funk, the interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church at Waunakee.
Shown are several pictures of people enjoying themselves at the fifth annual Waunafest last weekend.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
July 27, 2000
A feature story in this week’s edition focuses on Sister Raymond Grieble, a teacher and principal at St. John’s School who went on to serve missions in Nicaragua and elsewhere.
New owners Scott Adler, Don Laufenerg and Tom Laufenberg have taken over Waun-A-Bowl.
This week’s Tribune Profile features John Bellows, who owns and operates the Bellows Brewery in Waunakee.
Phil and Cindy Flinchum, Waunakee, are proud to announce the birth of a son, Mark Patrick, on July 13, at Meriter Hospital.
Shown are Waunakee girls Chelsea Weiss, Kim Cordova, Ami Hutchinson and Danielle Dugan assisting with a blood drive at First Presbyterian Church.
Waunakee swimmers garnered their seventh consecutive conference title at the Mid-Western Swimming Conference meet held in Waunakee Saturday.
TEN YEARS AGO
July 29, 2010
A new retail hub could emerge at the southeast corner of Hwy. Q and Woodland Drive if one developer sees his plans come to fruition.
The Waunakee Alloy Corp. has sat empty for a year and a half now, with trees reclaiming the property and the sounds and smells of the metalworks gone. Nieghboring homeowners may find the new quiet a relief since the foundry closed in January 2009, but they also wonder what will happen to the site.
Vienna area residents had a chance to view maps and learn about a planned Hwy. I bridge replacement project last week. The Department of Transportation (DOT) plan calls for replacing and widening the aging overpass bridge at I-39 from 26 to 34 feet – a four- to five-month project during which time the bridge would be closed.
The Dane County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution July 15 to put a referendum on the November ballot asking Dane County voters if they would support legalizing marijuana for medical purposes.
The Friends of Schumacher Farm has received a mini-grant from the Wisconsin Historical Society, the society announced last week.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Tafadzwa Kushamba, a Zimbabwean seminarian interning at St. John’s Church.
Wildlife and outdoors enthusiasts will have a chance to explore the Sylvania Wilderness and the Trap Hills in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula this fall through a trip organized by the Waunakee Village Center.
The Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer (BOC) has announced the certification of Amanda Helt.
