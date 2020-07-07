More than 180 participants took part in a listening session held by the school board last week, to share their thoughts about reopening Waunakee schools.
Several of the July 1 comments were in regard to curriculum delivery come fall.
While some parents relayed the need for at-home learning opportunities due to health concerns, others pushed for face-to-face instruction at the district’s lower grade levels.
“Kids under the age of 10 do not appear to get easily infected and are not considered to be spreaders of the infection in a big capacity,” said Dr. Meghan Durst. “So it seems reasonable that maybe you’d do something different for the high school than you would for elementary ed.”
Durst cited recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which has argued that the benefits of face-to-face instruction outweigh the hazards of COVID-19 for younger children.
She explained that isolation can lead to negative health impacts on youth.
“There’s an increased risk of psychological issues,” Durst said, “as well as increased abuse and other stuff that happens when kids are not in school. And then there are learning impacts, of course. I’m just hoping that gets considered in the picture when you guys are making a decision.”
An employee at the VA hospital, Sarah-Kate Thompson agreed. The VA worker said she has heard more than one coworker express concern about their school-age child’s mental health.
“A couple of our colleagues have made a concerning statement about their children starting to get depressed,” Thompson said. “They were starting to get depressed, and felt like they were not getting what they needed or enough of a social environment – which is to be expected.”
Thompson asked that the district consider ways to support such students if classes remain virtual.
“Is there a plan in place to help reach out to these kids or their parents?” Thompson asked. “Is there a way to get them in a place where they can either find a social activity with others in their age group, or in their classes, so that they feel some more inclusion?”
Other comments related to child care, with several parents stating that work would inhibit their ability to stay home with children. For them, virtual learning would require daycare enrollment.
One parent noted that a week of childcare cost approximately $300.
A mother of two, Tiffany Schultz asked that financial support for younger families be considered, were virtual instruction to be the method of curriculum delivery for fall semester.
“I was wondering if the district is going to provide any resources for places that do have care available,” Schultz said, “and if it would consider subsidizing any of those extra costs that families are incurring if there’s not five-day-a-week school.”
Mask wearing was brought up multiple times during the listening session.
A special-education teacher with the Mount Horeb school district, Alyssa Feidt reassured parents that young students can be taught to wear masks if parents continually reinforce their usage.
She shared the story of her 8-year-old son, whom she described as having behavioral problems.
“I was terrified of asking him to wear a mask, but he actually did a really good job,” Feidt said. “He yells at me for taking mine off…So to people who think kids can’t wear masks successfully, I believed that until I had my own try it. And they’re probably better about it than most adults.”
A mother of three children in the district, including a daughter with anxiety, Holly Larson asked that the district consider an exemption form for students with doctor’s advice to not wear a mask.
School-board vice president Mike Brandt said all possibilities would be looked at this month.
“The board is pretty much taking all options into consideration,” Brandt said. “And I think that’s what administration has been doing already. The goal is that we want to provide a complete education for everyone. And we’re trying to provide that in as safe an environment as possible.”
The board’s next meeting has been set for July 13, at 6 p.m. Last week’s listening session can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnwtHYcJQic.
