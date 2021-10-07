ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
October 20, 1921
A new iron bridge is being built across the railroad track near the O’Brien farm.
With corn at 25 cents per bushel at Windom, Minn., that city will use it for fuel at the municipal power plant.
William Little has moved to the Henry Shillinglaw farm in the Town of Westport.
M. Esser and Son have a carload of No. 1 Baldwin apples and are selling them for $2.60 per bushel.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 21, 1926
Mrs. Henry Dorn, 69, died at her home in this village on Wednesday, Oct. 13, after a lingering illness.
Mrs. Martin Corcoran Sr., 67, died at her home on Friday morning after a short illness.
William Borchers Sr., 79, died at his home in the Town of Westport Sunday morning.
The fire department was called to the M. Tierney farm Monday evening to extinguish a tractor fire.
Frank Mergen, brother of Mrs. Mike Adler and Mrs. M.B. Endres, died Saturday at his home in Madison.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
October 17, 1946
James R. Hurst, Madison, former resident of Waunakee, died on Wednesday at his home after a long illness.
Math Theis Sr., 72, well known here by many, died at a Madison hospital on Wednesday.
Louis J. Stehr, brother of George Stehr, died at a Madison hospital on Wednesday.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
October 18, 1951
James A. Mickey, 30, former resident here, died last week Tuesday from burns received in an explosion.
Mrs. Barbara Roessler was the honored guest at the Mel Schwoegler home Sunday in honor of her 82nd birthday.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
October 12, 1961
Mr. and Mrs. John P. Dobson were accidentally killed early Tuesday morning when their car rammed into the side of a semi-trailer at the intersection of Hwys. 51 and 19 at Topp’s corner east of Waunakee.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
October 21, 1971
The school tax levy here is upped by 60 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation. This tax levy will raise $32,544.
On Monday evening, Oct. 25, the Waunakee High School Drama Department will present its one-act play from a cutting of Tennessee William’s “The Glass Menagerie.”
Mrs. Francis Forster is the chairman of the St. Mary of the Lake Country Fair, Westport, this year. The theme will have a Gay 90s atmosphere.
FORTY YEARS AGO
October 4, 1981
Waunakee police officer will receive a 9 percent wage hike under a tentative agreement between the police union and the village.
The Waunakee High School Marching Warriors placed third in open class competition at the Warhawk Tournament of Bands at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
The Bank of Waunakee is offering a 6-month Money Market Certificate at an annual rate of 13.75 percent.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
October 10, 1991
The Waunakee Village Board approved the sale of about 1 ½ lots in the industrial park to Gressco Ltd., a firm now located in Madison. Gressco assembles and distributes library supplies.
Waunakee’s police chief is pushing for additional officers so that police do not have to be alone on duty.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
October 11, 2001
A representative from the Middleton Sportsman’s Club described that group’s proposal for a shooting range in Westport at last week’s town board meeting.
The majority of Waunakee businesses responding to a recent survey said their sales had increased over the last year and that they plan to stay in Waunakee.
TEN YEARS AGO
October 13, 2011
Though not quite sure of what they’re looking for, a committee dedicated to pursuing a creative economic niche for Waunakee is hoping the results will reveal it. At Monday’s meeting, the Waunakee Economic Development Committee gave thumbs up to spending $10,000 of its $67,000 2012 budget on administrative staff to guide Waunakee’s creative economy initiative.
Following a three-week layover, the standoff over Dane County’s annual financing package came to a not so subtle end last week. After more than two hours of political maneuvering, the Dane County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 6 approved the removal of $2.6 million from a $27 million proposal.
The Waunakee Fire Department is participating in a national fire safety grant competition through Oct. 31 and is seeking the public’s help. Sponsored by Liberty Mutual, ten $10,000 grants will be awarded to fire departments where community members demonstrate their commitment to fire safety by taking a 10-question online fire safety quiz.
Waunakee-area residents are no stranger to civic participation. When the village held a communitywide public forum last October about the controversial roundabout proposal for the Main Street-Century Avenue intersection, hundreds turned out to voice their opinions. So it wasn’t much surprise to officials that nearly three dozen resident headed to the high school Oct. 4 to express their opinions of future planning on the north shore of Lake Mendota. It was the largest turnout of the first three rounds of public input on Future Urban Development Area (FUDA).
The Waunakee Village Board last week gave the initial go-ahead for the 2012 budget, approving its publication leading up to a Nov. 7 public hearing. Finance director Dave Ferris said meetings have been held with department heads since June, and the finance committee chair had asked all department heads to consider what cuts could be made if necessary.
Waunakee’s Economic Development Commission agreed Monday on forming a task force to study how a revolving loan might be created to help with build-out costs for new commercial tenants throughout the village.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Alexis Whalen, manager of Anytime Fitness in Waunakee.
A family caregiver resource fair is planned for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive, Madison.