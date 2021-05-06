The Waunakee prep softball team enters the 2021 season with a lot of unknowns. The Warriors return just one player with varsity experience, but they are still thinking big.
“Our goal is to always win conference,” Waunakee coach Tammy Rademacher said. “We will be young and inexperienced, but we have a goal to always improve and to never quit.”
The Warriors have not been on the field since 2019 after having the 2020 campaign canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was heartbreaking to not play last spring,” Rademacher said. “I really think we would have had a great year and I was so disappointed our 2020 seniors didn’t get to go out and show everyone what they could do. The situation has changed my approach somewhat. I’ve learned to try to go with the flow and be even more flexible than in the past. Especially since things keep changing so much and we still are not to normal.
“Also, this season I find that I am needing to teach more about how we do things and Waunakee softball expectations since we didn’t have a chance to have that knowledge passed down last year,” she added. “It does help that I have coached many of our current sophomores in the program when they were at U14 in the summer. This takes time but it is also refreshing because our girls this year are so coachable and positive. We are all just so happy to be back on the diamond.”
Waunakee finished 14-12 overall in 2019. The Warriors were third in the Badger North with a 9-5 mark.
“The strength of this year’s team is versatility, their coachability and we have some speed,” Rademacher said. “Our weakness is a lack of varsity experience.”
Senior Alyssah Manriquez is the only returning player for the Warriors. She played left field as a sophomore, but will make the move to second base this year.
The Warriors will face a number of challenges with a shortened season.
“We already had our first conference game when we would normally have had another week of practice,” Rademacher said. “We’ve had to figure things out even faster than normal. We scheduled 24 games instead of the 26 that we could have. We go well beyond school getting out this year so that will be a new wrinkle we’ve never had to deal with.”
Even with all of the obstacles, Rademacher is happy to get back on the diamond with her team and is confident the Warriors can succeed on the diamond.
“This season will be a success by just being able to complete it without losing games to COVID,” Rademacher said. “We want to improve every week and peak at the right time. We want to work together and work hard each and every day. We need everyone to embrace their roles and contribute the beat they can.”
