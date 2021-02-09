The Waunakee school board approved in-county and out-of-county competition for its spring athletic programs this week, following Monday’s announcement of a new public-health order that eases COVID-19 restrictions in the county.
Public Health Madison & Dane County’s Emergency Order #13 was announced on Feb. 8 and went into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. The order loosened several COVID-19 restrictions that had been put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Dane County.
Among the limitations eased by Emergency Order #13 were those regulating sports gatherings.
Waunakee school district’s co-curricular committee discussed spring athletic competition at its Feb. 4 meeting, so as to provide a recommendation to the school board Monday night.
The committee recommended that the school board allow out-of-county competition for sports programs that will take place this spring, by a 3-0 vote. Public Health’s new order would open the door for in-county competition four days later.
Board members expressed general support for allowing the competition itself. The level of fan attendance that would be permitted at those events was an area of debate.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg noted that away competition had been a topic of recent discussion.
“The only thing that we probably talked about at the committee that really wasn’t addressed fully here would be, particularly as we are traveling to other places to compete, and looking at what’s happening with spectator size. I think that was a concern,” Guttenberg said, “as far as wanting us to be proactive in different levels of mitigation and also minimizing what those sizes are.”
Treasurer Jack Heinemann asked administrators what the district had done to minimize spectators during winter competition, and the events that were taking place outside of the county.
“We as a school aren’t limiting spectators at other places. We’re just going with that home school, whatever their limitations are,” athletic director Aaron May said. “If a school has told us ‘two,’ we’ve said two. We haven’t ever reduced it; we haven’t had any other (limitations).”
Heinemann proposed that spring competitions be approached in the same manner, motioning that the board “give administration to use best judgement to participate in away games and competitions.”
Vice president Mike Brandt asked for clarification as to what that meant.
“The way I would interpret what Jack said would be, if we’re setting up a game and we’re going to be going to Sauk, we’re still going to follow our protocol pieces as far as what’s allowed there,” Guttenberg said. “And if by chance a school says, ‘We’re not going to be limiting spectators; gates are open,’ that would be one where we say we can’t come under those circumstances and that we need to work with limiting some of those spectator pieces.”
Hetzel amended the motion to include a committee recommendation that the district collaborate with schools where away competition will be taking place, in order to minimize spectators.
The amendment passed unanimously, with the original motion passing by a 6-1 vote.
Also at Monday night’s meeting, the school board:
- Received a teacher report from WTA rep Ashley Taylor, who expressed appreciation for the district giving instructors advance notice of last week’s snow day. Taylor also said special-education teachers were in the process of receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the rest of the district’s teaching staff were awaiting theirs as part of the 1B Population.
- Received an update from director Brian Hoefer regarding WASB’s 2021 Wisconsin State Education Convention, which took place Jan. 20-22. Hoefer was the delegate for WCSD, and noted that all resolutions had been passed. Sessions were recorded, and are available for viewing by contacting WASB.
- Passed a resolution formally commemorating Black History Month. Per an amendment to the motion, the district will fly the Juneteenth flag at all six of its schools during the month of February.
- Received a report from director Joan Ensign about the recent HR Committee meeting. Ensign said that during deliberation with the WTA, the negotiations team and union reps exchanged talking points that included concerns as well as potential solutions to those concerns.
- Received an update from vice president Mike Brandt about the work of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. Brandt said the committee is in the process of finishing up the second part of the NEA Equity Audit, and observed that district staff appears to be more aware of DEI efforts than members of the general public.
- Reviewed its budget priorities for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Guttenberg reminded board members that the first draft of the budget would be presented to board members in May.
- Reviewed minutes from the Feb. 1 medical-advisory committee meeting. Boetcher called the discussion informative, noting that the committee’s medical experts had explained the protection that a vaccine does and does not provide.
- Approved a new co-curricular program request to form a mountain bike club. Facilities Director John Cramer will serve as the club’s advisor.
- Received an update from Summer School Director Sheila Weihert on the upcoming summer-school course offerings.
- Approved a request by the curriculum department to pursue remote-learning offerings post COVID-19
