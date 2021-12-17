ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO
December 22, 1921
Joseph Kirchesh built a dam across the creek at the creamery. He expects to cut ice at a later date.
There will be a New Year Dance at Riphahn’s Hall Monday evening, Jan. 2.
Due to the fact that Christmas was celebrated on Monday this year and that the editor is on the sick list, we are lacking the usual amount of news in this issue.
NINETY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 30, 1926
The fire department will sponsor a dance at the Men’s Club Hall on Jan. 13.
Stephen Connor celebrated his 8th birthday on Sunday, Dec. 26.
The slippery conditions of the highways are responsible for many accidents. Many cars are in the ditches along the highways.
Tobacco is bringing in a good price. Frank and Otto Wilke sold for 20 cents and 13 cents a pound, and Olin Swalem sold for 25 cents and 13 cents.
The fire department was called to the home of Mr. and Mrs. John Maly Jr. at Ashton when the house started to burn.
A “Merry Christmas” electric sign was put up by the Men’s Club. It was suspended in the center of Main Street at the bank corner.
SEVENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO
December 26, 1946
Mr. and Mrs. Eberhardt Ziegler announce the birth of a daughter at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Dec. 22.
The Ashton Garage at Ashton Corners was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
The Waunakee Civic Club basketball team won its fourth consecutive game Sunday afternoon when they defeated Black Earth 51-38.
A very large crowd attended the Waunakee Civic Club Christmas party for members and wives at the Village Hall on Sunday.
Bob Bernards bowled 584 Thursday to top the Waunakee Leagues last week.
John Laufenberg and Al Meinholz were drawn to serve on the January team of the jury.
SEVENTY YEARS AGO
December 27, 1951
We’re really having some awful weather lately. It is very cold. Then it warms up and snows. Last Monday, Dec. 24, the mercury registered 19 degrees below zero.
Henry Taylor was among those recently honored by Pet Milk Co. of Middleton. Henry received a 25-year service award.
George C. Richards, 27, Dane, suffered a possible skull fracture in a car accident on Hwy. 113 Thursday night.
The Civic Club basketball team added two more victories this week when they defeated Cross Plains 49-46 and Edgerton 64-49.
Funeral services for the infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Lester Miller were held Friday at 9 a.m.
The high school preps defeated Black Earth 55-54 for the first win of the season.
SIXTY YEARS AGO
December 21, 1961
The Warriors added another scalp to their belts when they defeated Prairie du Sac Friday night by a 68-56 score to chalk up their 4th consecutive win in Tri-County competition. Coach Ron Hering used all the players in suits in the game.
John Stesjkal, 62, Wyocena, former resident of the Town of Westport, died Sunday morning after a long illness.
Maurice and Alice Georgeson announce the birth of their daughter, Mary Ellen, Dec. 16, 1961, at Sauk Prairie Hospital.
A little more snow has been added to what we had and now we have some good sized piles. The weather has stayed mild and the forecast for extreme cold has been modified very much.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter H. Ripp announce the birth of a son, William Leon, at Sauk Prairie Hospital, on Friday, Dec. 15.
The latest news in the continuing war against cancer comes from Sweden. There the first large-scale vaccination campaign ever performed may be launched next year.
FIFTY YEARS AGO
December 30, 1971
Joseph Peter Miller, 61, Dane, died Saturday, Dec. 25 1971, in a Madison hospital after a long illness. He lived in Dane since 1938 where he owned and operated the Miller Grocery Store until 1970.
Mr. John F. Roob has been named Satellite Franchise Manager for Waunakee by H&R Block Co., America’s largest income tax service.
The sewage systems of Waunakee and DeForest were hooked up last week to Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, which will divert a substantial amount of effluent that had been flowing into Lake Mendota.
Some of Waunakee’s 1971 happenings were: January, 12-inch snow storm makes total of 30 inches; in February, Centennial kick-off dance was held; June, Jaycettes launch “Welcome to Waunakee” program; August, Centennial celebration; and October, Waunakee Police Chief Henry Ripp honored.
Waunakee High School is searching for homes for an AFS student.
FORTY YEARS AGO
December 24, 1981
John T. Clark, age 63, Waunakee, died suddenly on Tuesday, Dec. 15. John was a longtime employee of Bennetts in Middleton, where he was affectionately known as “Big John.”
There was a new record for deer harvest this year. For the 1981 gun season the registration total of deer that hunters took was more than 166,000 during the nine-day season.
The Waunakee Police Department is considering blocking traffic on South Street at Fifth and Sixth streets for one half hour in the morning and afternoon to reduce the danger to students at the junior high and elementary schools.
The Waunakee Warrior wrestling squad took control of the McFarland Spartans and went on to defeat them 44-9 in a Capitol Conference dual meet last Thursday in the Warriors’ gym.
Santa Claus gave Ida Erickson of the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center a special gift when he attended a Christmas party there on Dec. 12. Ida, age 9, is the oldest resident at the nursing home.
Eleanor and Clarence Schalles, owners of Schalles Antiques, were featured in this week’s Tribune Profile.
Waunakee’s first locally produced program will be broadcast on cable TV. It will be a Christmas program featuring Handel’s Messiah. Plans are in the works to broadcast a tape of a boys’ basketball game.
THIRTY YEARS AGO
December 19, 1991
No suspects have been identified in the shooting of a Westport man during a robbery attempt last week. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported that the victim, Melvin Gruber, 58, has been released from the hospital after suffering a head wound in the incident.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Bill Shleck, who was recently commissioned to create a poster in celebration of Columbus Day for the quincentennial anniversary of that explorer’s trip to the Western Hemisphere.
Rep. Dave Travis is shown giving a Christmas card to Hilda Kopp at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center.
Groundbreaking took place last week for a 96,000 square-foot addition for Uniek Plastics of Waunakee in the Industrial Park.
The Waunakee wrestling team suffered its first loss to Oregon 43-30 last Friday night.
TWENTY YEARS AGO
December 20, 2001
Of the three sites being considered for a senior/community center, one – the 2.7-acre Raemisch site on North Madison Street – seems too small for that purpose.
Three separate crashes occurred Dec. 7 at the Springfield Hill portion of Hwy. 12 after the Dane County Highway Department treated the road with magnesium chloride, according to a report from the Dane County Sheriff’s office.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Paul Anderson, a district manager at Copps Food Store.
Army Private Justin M. Hart has graduated from Army basic and advanced infantry training at Fort Benning, Ga. Hart is a 2001 graduate of Waunakee Community High School and he will attend college at UW-La Crosse and enroll in the Reserve Officer Training course staring in January.
Julie and Jerry Nicholson, Waunakee, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter on Dec. 16 at St. Mary’s Hospital.
After winning the first two conference games, the Warriors spent last week playing non-conference basketball, first hosting Columbus then traveling to Verona.
TEN YEARS AGO
December 22, 2011
After three various municipal meetings, Village of Waunakee and Town of Westport officials, and developers Don and Joanne Tierney signed a preannexation agreement that paves the way for what has been called a “signature development” south of the village.
Tightening budgets have caused significant cuts to education across the state, but particularly noticed have been the cuts in state alternative education grants. In Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011-2013 biennial budget, categorical aid for alternative education grants have all but gone away.
The Waunakee-Westport Joint Plan Commission sent the Forward Development Group back to the drawing board last week after revising a plan for a Kwik Trip just south of Woodland Drive on Hwy. Q.
This week’s Tribune Profile features Betsy Bermant, the library’s youth director.
The Waunakee girls’ basketball team beat Milton, who knocked the Warriors out of the playoffs last year.
An Emergency Vehicle Operations and Control course in the Town of Westport is one more step closer to happening.
For nearly 30 years, Waunakee Police Officer Doug Gehrke has patrolled the streets of this village, responding to traffic accidents and calls of distress. But after Dec. 29, Gehrke will hang up his blue uniform for good and say hello to retirement.
Although the Village of Waunakee will exceed its budget by $20,000 for liability and property insurance, village trustees Monday voted to stick with its current agent, Baer Agency.
The Dane County Board decided it would stand by the League of Women Voters or any other organization filing a lawsuit to reverse state voting restrictions, specifically voter ID. The supervisors voted to authorize the county’s corporation counsel office to petition courts to file a friend of the court briefing.
A new hiring forecast for Wisconsin says more employers plan to add workers over the next three months than lay people off, Wisconsin Public Radio reports.
A new partnership between the Waunakee Middle School and the Waunakee Tribune has resulted in the publication of student writing in the weekly newspaper.
A Town of Springfield resident’s fast thinking foiled a burglary there last week.
Two passengers were injured in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:36 a.m. Dec. 17, Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with DeForest Fire and EMS, responded to Mueller Road, approximately 0.2 miles east of South Meixner Road in the Town of Vienna for the single-vehicle rollover crash.