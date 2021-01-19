Waunakee’s board of education has approved $90,000 in plumbing enhancements for its schools to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission as more students return to the classroom.
District officials said the funds will go toward the installation of touchless water bottle fillers, representing the latest effort to safeguard staff and students during the pandemic. Previous efforts have included upgrades to HVAC systems and the procurement of PPE for staff, among others.
School board president Dave Boetcher explained that the new plumbing enhancements will focus primarily on upper-level buildings, as touchless fixtures were installed at K-4 facilities in the fall.
Those improvements were approved in August and cost the district an estimated $73,500.
“Basically we were looking at, with the opening of the (grade 5-12) schools, about adding some of the plumbing enhancements that we added to the elementary schools,” Boetcher told board members at their Jan. 11 meeting, “which is mainly about water-bottle filling.”
Boetcher chaired a December facility committee meeting during which the enhancements were initially considered, based upon a scope of work that included installations at all K-12 schools.
A quote provided to the committee at that time included $79,299 worth of installations at the high school; $41,067 worth of installations at the middle school; $41,818 worth of installations at the intermediate school; and $17,839 worth of additional installations at the elementary schools.
Members discussed whether the entire scope of work was necessary to ensure a safe reopening.
“The initial proposal was for $180,000 worth of plumbing,” Boetcher explained. “Looking at it, the committee felt that if we did about half that amount, it would be enough to cover the schools since (filling) a water bottle is not going to take as long and there won’t be as many people.”
The committee ultimately recommended that the district allocate up to $90,000 for the additional enhancements, and that the facilities department prioritize its need for the fixtures.
Director Mark Hetzel asked about the need for enhancements at the new intermediate school.
“With the current proposal that we’re talking about with the facility committee, we’ve actually not included the intermediate school,” facilities director John Cramer said, “because it does have completely adequate bottle fillers. So it’s a zero (cost) for the intermediate school.”
Board members approved the committee’s recommendation of $90,000 for the enhancements.
Cramer said installation will begin as soon as the district receives the new fixtures, noting that the lead time for touchless equipment was currently delayed due to increased demand.
The facilities director added that he hopes to get started on the project by spring break.
Plumbing enhancements were made possible by an operational referendum passed in November. The referendum reallocated approximately $2.1 million from the district’s debt-repayment fund to its general fund, freeing up the dollars for reopening costs incurred as a result of the pandemic.
Superintendent Randy Guttenberg said those costs have already exceeded $2 million.
Expenditures have included facility-maintenance costs ($974,377.98); technology ($640,644); additional staffing needs ($365,952.06); food service ($50,000); student services supplies ($21,373.73); and curriculum ($3,002).
Guttenberg said the current remaining balance of the 2020-21 referendum funds is $72,152.
Also at the Jan. 11 meeting, the school board approved the following capital-maintenance projects with funding provided by district’s Fund 41 (capital improvements fund):
- Replacement of two boilers at the high school ($80,000).
- Replacement of the oven at Prairie Elementary School ($7,178.92).
- Replacement of the steamer unit at the high school ($14,638.79).
- Installation of additional security at the district office ($20,535).
- Upgrades to the security system at each of the K-12 buildings ($6,219.53).
