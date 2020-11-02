More than a dozen students gave statements at the Waunakee school board meeting last week, expressing their desire to return to the classroom before February.
“In-person instruction is the most beneficial form of education for me and my classmates,” junior class vice president Jack Dotzler said. “Although we are older, we continue to need guidance, structure and boundaries in order to grow and be successful. We need in-person interaction.”
Dotzler was one of 16 students to make public comment at the school board’s Oct. 26 meeting, requesting that the district reopen grades 5-12 for face-to-face instruction.
Many of them expressed dissatisfaction with the remote-learning model.
“If you asked me what I learned in the first two weeks of school, I would not be able to tell you,” sophomore Maecie Rogann said. “And I’m not the only one this is happening to. No kid has the discipline to sit through a meeting when it is so easy to just turn off your camera and zone out.”
Rogann said teachers were experiencing difficulty with the model as well, due to the fact that they are unable to see students whose cameras have been turned off during lesson time.
That could be the majority of a class, freshman Sophie Schnaubelt said.
“Almost every student sits with their microphone and camera off unless they’re required to turn it on,” Schnaubelt said. “They aren’t motivated to pay attention or participate. And they can go on their phone all class. This isn’t healthy or normal for kids, and it’s not how school should be.”
Schnaubelt said virtual learning has not only been difficult, but has resulted in less class time for students. She cited the fact that synchronous learning takes place just three hours a day.
Typically, students would be in school for seven hours.
Yet the loss of instructional time has bothered Schnaubelt less than other sacrifices she had to make this year. The freshman pointed to events such as homecoming and Friday football games.
“It’s not even that we aren’t getting as much of a learning experience as we would be in person,” Schnaubelt said. “It’s that I miss going to school every day. I miss seeing my friends…And most of all, I miss the experience that I should be enjoying right now in my first year of high school.”
Eighth-grader Ellen Dotzler voiced similar thoughts about her experience at the middle school.
“I know my teachers are working really hard to make virtual learning the best it can be, but the way I learn is by being with other people,” Dotzler said. “In-person school will be different than we are used to. But I look forward to that day, and actually being able to see people.”
A sixth-grader at the intermediate school, Grace Raemisch submitted her comment in writing. The 11-year-old said she believes the community can come together to make in-person learning work.
“All I want is to go back to school,” Raemisch said. “My days are boring, and I would love to be able to get to know my teachers and classmates more… I really hope this letter encourages you, just a little bit, to make us go back to school.”
The school board will meet this evening, to discuss its timeline for reopening grades 5-12.
