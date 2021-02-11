American Legion Post 360 has provided assistance to Waunakee’s veterans for more than 85 years. Its services have ranged from networking and advocacy, to various forms of personal support for members.
The local chapter of the Legion has also supported countless community programs throughout its existence, as part of the organization’s mission “to enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.”
Although that mission remains the same today, William Lansing Post 360 has undergone considerable change since the idea for a Legion post in Waunakee arose in the 1930s.
Inception
At the time, a number of veterans in the community belonged to the Legion post in Middleton. Their involvement had begun to spark interest among other veterans in forming a post within Waunakee, and in October 1933, a meeting was called at the former village hall to do just that.
Sixteen men would sign the application for a temporary charter, naming their new Legion post after Waunakee’s first casualty of war. That soldier’s name was Pvt. William H. Lansing.
Born in 1894, Lansing had lived on a farm in the village from the time he was 3 years old until his conscription in the April 1918 draft. He was shipped to Europe that July, and less than two months later, found himself on the front lines of World War I. Lansing took part in the Argonne offensive, along the Western Front, and was eventually killed in action when he came under heavy shell fire in October 1918.
He was 24 years old.
The Legion post bearing his name would be granted a permanent charter 16 years later, on Oct. 18, 1934. It had 31 members at the time.
William Lansing Post 360’s original officers included: A.R. Burr, commander; John Klingelhofer, first vice commander; Martin Corcoran Jr, junior vice commander; Joseph Prohaska, adjutant; Nick Hauser, finance officer; Francis Gille, chaplain; O.A. Otteson, athletic officer; Ray Hohlstein, historian; and George Manthey, sergeant at arms.
One of the first events members organized was a Legion Picnic held in early September. The celebration featured live bands, baseball, boxing, bird shoot, tug-of-war and other contests, as well as a fireworks display at the end of the day’s festivities.
The event became an annual tradition, and a forerunner of today’s WaunaFest.
The Legion began sponsoring events within the community as well – dances featuring popular bands, bingo nights, holiday celebrations, summer activities for youth, and a tree-planting program that was instrumental in the development of local parks.
Legionnaires met at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Hall until 1960, when a new clubhouse was constructed and opened that spring. Members have met at the building ever since.
Today
Membership in the William Lansing Post 360 has since grown to more than 200 veterans.
Recently passed legislation has opened the door for even more veterans to join the Legion, by declaring that the U.S. has been in a state of war since the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
Post 360 member and historian Phil Knudsvig said he hopes newly eligible veterans will take advantage of the opportunity to join their local chapter, noting that membership in Waunakee’s post has not only leveled off but started to decline. In 1971, the post had 243 members; today, it has 214.
Though its membership may have gone down in recent years, the number of community programs Post 360 supports has increased dramatically.
Knudsvig said it speaks to the ongoing mission of members of the William Lansing Post.
“It’s veterans serving veterans and helping the community as we always have,” Knudsvig said. “The difference is because of PTSD, homeless veterans and non-veterans, families going hungry, COVID and the growth of the population there are more opportunities to help where needed.”
Among other organizations, initiatives and events that the post supports are:
-Veterans in need
-Veteran funeral honors
-Veteran hospitals
-Veteran memorials
-Badger Honor Flight
-Camp American Legion
-Fisher House Foundation
-Arboretum Dash
-Badger Boys State
-Boy Scouts
-Citizenship Awards for area students
-Waunakee Community Band
-EMS and Fire Departments
-Flag donations at schools
-The local food pantry
-Waunakee High School’s Halloween in the Halls
-Waunakee Neighborhood Connection
-Law enforcement’s National Night Out
-The post-graduation party
-The post-prom party
-Retirement of the colors
-Student scholarships
-School safety
-Special Olympics
-Washington, D.C. trip for middle-schoolers
-Waunakee Middle School high honors
